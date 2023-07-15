An old video from Haryana of a man being beaten by a group of people over a personal dispute is being shared with the false and communal claim that it is a recent video from Rajasthan showing a Hindu shopkeeper being assaulted by Muslims.

In the viral video, some people can be seen beating up a man inside a grocery store, attacking him with sharp weapons and then dragging him outside and dumping him in a drain.

The video is being shared with the caption which translates to, "Today Gehlot got Jodhpur's internet shut down because Jihadis are punishing a shopkeeper for being a Hindu. You all must watch this video and share it as much as possible."

FACT-CHECK

BOOM found that the viral video is from Yamuna Nagar district from May 2022 when a man was beaten up over a personal dispute and not a recent video from Jodhpur, Rajasthan as being claimed on social media.

BOOM Hindi had previously debunked the same video back in May 2022 when it was shared with the false claim that the video is from Bangladesh claiming that a Hindu leader was beaten for not attending an Iftar party.

We found several news reports from May 2022 on the same incident stating that the video is from Haryana. Hindi daily Amar Ujala had a picture from the viral video in their news report. The report stated that the matter was related to Sadhaura police station of Yamunanagar district of Haryana and that the reason for the fight was a personal dispute between the victim and the accused in the case.

Dainik Jagran reported on the same incident stating that on the morning of May 1, 2022, Kamaljit, a resident of Sultanpur under Sadhaura police station, was beaten up by some people. The reason for the fight was said to be a transaction of money. On the complaint of the victim, Haryana police had made Ricky, a resident of Kanipala in Yamunanagar district, and some of his associates accused in the case.

BOOM had then reached out to the SHO of Sadhaura police station, who confirmed the incident and stated that four people have been arrested in this case.

