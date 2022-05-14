Video From Bangladesh Falsely Viral As Hindus Thrashed Outside Mosque

A video from Bangladesh during Eid celebrations showing a group of Muslim men beating and chasing away some youngsters is being shared with a false communal claim that Muslims in India assaulted a group of Hindu youngsters for playing the hanuman chalisa outside a mosque.

Several states in the country recently witnessed widespread communal tensions with stone pelting during processions taken out by Hindutva organisations to mark Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti. These outfits have also organised rallies shouting Jai Shri Ram and loudly playing the Hanuman Chalisa in front of mosques demanding a ban on loudspeakers for azan.

The video is being shared with a communal spin and the caption reads, "Five Muslims taught one hundred Hindus how to read Hanuman Chalisa in front of the mosque."





The video is being shared on Facebook with the same misleading caption in Hindi.





(In Hindi - पांच मुस्लिम ने एक सौ हिंदुओं को मस्जिद के सामने हनुमान चालीसा पढ़ने का तरीका सिखाया)

The video is also being shared in Kannada claiming that Muslims beat up Hindus playing Hanuman chalisa outside a mosque in Hubbali.



(In Kannada - ಹುಬ್ಬಳ್ಳಿಯ ಮಸೀದಿ ಮುಂದೆ ಬೊಬ್ಬೆ ಾಕಲು ಬಂದ ಚಡ್ಡಿಗಳನ್ನು ಚಡ್ಡಿಜಾರಿಸಿ ಓಡಿಸಿದ ಮುಸ್ಲಿಮರು)

FACT-CHECK

BOOM found that the viral video is from Bangladesh when members of Islamist group Touhidi Janata assaulted Muslim youths celebrating Eid by playing music on loud speakers on a truck according to local reports.

We broke the video into key-frames and ran a reverse image search which showed local Bangladeshi news reports from May 5, 2022, with the same video stating that it showed Toudidi Janata members beat up Muslim youngsters playing music on loudspeakers during Eid celebrations.

We found local news reports from Bangladesh with the viral video from May 5, 2022, stating that members of Toudidi Janata beat up youngsters for playing music loudly on speakers during Eid celebrations. Additionally, we can also noticed Bangla language text on signboards in this clearer video included in the report.





The same video has also been reported in this local Bangladeshi report below

The fact-checking arm of Karnataka Police also put out an article denying posts viral on social media claiming that Muslims beat up Hindu youngsters for playing Hanuman chalisa outside a mosque in Hubbali, Karnataka.

We also found several reports of arrests during Eid celebrations in Bangladesh for playing loud music.



