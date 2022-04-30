2019 Video From Saudi Arabia Of A Fight During Iftar Revived As Recent

A 2019 video of a group of Muslim men fighting outside a mosque in Medina, Saudi Arabia before iftar reportedly over seating arrangements is being shared with the misleading claim that it is recent.

In the viral video, we can be seen several Muslim men fighting with each other, and we can also see meals nearby indicating it is during an iftar.

The video is being shared with a Hindi caption which is communal in nature. The caption translates to, "Peacefuls calmly urging each other to eat in the evening after being hungry all day during Ramadan..."





(In Hindi - #रमज़ान में पूरे दिन भूखे रहने के बाद शाम को खाने के लिए शांति से एकदूसरे को आग्रह करते #शांतिदूत..)

The same video is being shared widely on Facebook with the same misleading claim.





FACT-CHECK

BOOM found that the viral video dates back to May 2019 with news reports stating that it is from Medina in Saudi Arabia, outside the Ghamama Mosque where a fight broke out due to sitting arrangements before iftar food being served.

We broke the video into key-frames and performed a reverse image search which search results showed news reports on the incident from May 2019 stating that it was from outside Ghamama Mosque in Medina, Saudia Arabia.

We can see the same shot from the viral video in the 2019 article on the incident.





The cause of the fight remains unclear, however, Al Araby reported on May 16, 2019, citing Twitter users that the cause of the fight was due to a dispute over seating arrangements before the Iftar food was to be served.

This May 2019 tweet has the same sequence of events as in the viral video being shared.

#عند_مسجد_الغمامة_يوم_بعد_يوم

لإحياء ولا استحياء ولا احترام للمسجد ولا تقدير للشهر الفضيل

امثال هؤلاء يجب محاسبتهم

حسبي الله ونعم الوكيل pic.twitter.com/bwQwy8xNWQ — د: المؤرخ الشريف (@murshid555) May 15, 2019

BOOM was unable to independently verify the cause of the fight, however we were able to establish that the video dates back to May 2019 and is from Medina, Saudi Arabia.



