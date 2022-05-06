Photo Of PM Modi Visiting Kebab Joint With Denmark PM Is Morphed

A photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Denmark PM Mette Frederiksen purportedly showing the two heads of state standing in front of a kebab restaurant, is morphed and fake.



On May 3, Modi met his Danish counterpart during his recent three-nation Europe trip. According to reports, both the leaders discussed about a wide range of issues of mutual interest and appealed for peace in Ukraine.

The doctored photo has been shared with a caption claiming, 'Don't visit Qureshi Kabab. Tell us who was there with him?'





Fact Check

BOOM did a reverse image search to trace the original photo and found the food joint's picture on a website named Restaurant Guru. The information mentioned on the website stated that "Qureshi Kabab" is a New Delhi based food joint which offers "its guests to try Mughlai cuisine".

Taking a cue, we ran a relevant keyword search and found several food bloggers' video about the restaurant. One of such videos can be seen below.

On the other hand, we found the image of Narendra Modi with Danish PM Mette Frederiksen on Modi's twitter profile.



The original photo was uploaded on May 3, 2022 with a caption saying, "Landed in Copenhagen. I am very grateful to PM Frederiksen for the warm welcome. This visit will go a long way in further cementing India-Denmark ties."

Landed in Copenhagen. I am very grateful to PM Frederiksen for the warm welcome. This visit will go a long way in further cementing India-Denmark ties. @Statsmin pic.twitter.com/0NOQG6X30I — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 3, 2022

The photo of Modi and Frederiksen has been horizontally flipped and the food joint's image was added to the background while creating the viral image.

The comparison can be seen below.

Comparison

