Old Photo Of Jyotiraditya Scindia And Rahul Gandhi In Bhutan Viral As Nepal

A 2011 photo of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Bharatiya Janata Party member and Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia attending the wedding reception of King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuk in Bhutan is being shared with a false claim that it is a recent photo from Gandhi's Nepal visit for a friend's wedding.

On May 3, 2022, a video of Rahul Gandhi at a night club in Nepal went viral, after which Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala confirmed during a press conference that Gandhi is visiting Nepal to participate in a private marriage function of a friend.

Gandhi is in Kathmandu, Nepal to attend the wedding of his friend Sumnima Udas who is the daughter of Bhim Udas, a former Nepali envoy to Myanmar reported The Kathmandu Post on May 2, 2022. It further reported that Udas's wedding to Nima Martin Sherpa is set to take on place on May 3, 2022, followed by a reception scheduled on May 5, 2022.

The photo is being shared linking it to the wedding with a caption in Hindi that translates to, "The wedding in which Rahul Gandhi has gone to Nepal, Central Minister Scindia has also gone to the same wedding. The response of BJP has now stopped coming."





(In Hindi - जिस शादी में राहुल गांधी नेपाल गए हैं, उसी शादी में केंद्रीय मंत्री सिंधिया भी गए हैं। भाजपा वालों की प्रतिक्रिया आनी बंद हो गई है।)

The same photo was also tweeted by Madhya Pradesh Congress Sevadal claiming the photo is from Nepal with the caption that translates to, "It's a different matter he keeps silent, Yet those who are big stay big. Mr @RahulGandhi ji at his friend's wedding ceremony in Nepal."





(In Hindi - ये अलग बात कि ख़ामोश खड़े रहते हैं. फिर भी जो लोग बड़े हैं वो बड़े रहते हैं। नेपाल में अपने मित्र के विवाह समारोह में श्री @RahulGandhi जी।)

FACT-CHECK

BOOM found that the viral photo is from October 2011 in Thimpu, Bhutan when Rahul Gandhi and Jyotiraditya Scindia were photographed with the former King of Bhutan Jigme Dorji Wangchuck. They were attending the wedding reception of King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuk and Queen Jetsun Pema.

A reverse image search using Google lens showed search results with the same photo and an October 2011 report by Hindustan Times on the royal wedding in Bhutan.

The caption of the photo states, "AICC General Secretary Rahul Gandhi and MoS Jyotiraditya Scindia with former King of Bhutan Jigme Dorji Wangchuck during wedding reception of King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuk and Queen Jetsun Pema at the Chang Lime Thang Stadium at Thimpu."

The photo in the news report and the viral photo both match.





