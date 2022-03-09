Old Photo Of Nirmala Sitharaman-IAF Meet Falsely Linked To Women's Day

A photo from 2017 showing Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chairing a meeting of Indian Air Force Commanders, was shared on Tuesday with captions linking it to Women's Day.



The picture was shared in context of International Women's day which is marked on March 8th every year.



The text included in the photo says, "No photo can beat this one on Women's day!"





Fact Check

BOOM ran a reverse image search of the photo and found the same photo in a News18 photo gallery published on October 10, 2017. The image appears at slide 11 out of total 15 pictures.

The caption with the photo reads as, "New Delhi: Union Minister for Defence Nirmala Sitharaman interacts with the IAF Commanders during the inaugural session of Air Force Commanders' Conference, in New Delhi on Tuesday. Also seen are MOS for Defence, Subhash Ramrao Bhamre and the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal B.S. Dhanoa."



The image was credited to news agency Press Trust of India (PTI).

Taking a cue from this, we did a related keyword search in PTI's photo archive and found the viral photo mentioning the same details. The search result can be seen below.

Nirmala Sitharaman was appointed as defence minister in September 2017 and held the office until May 2019 before being appointed as India's finance minister.



