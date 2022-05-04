Prasar Bharati Takes Down Videos Featuring Anti-Modi Chants In Berlin

Prasar Bharati, India's public broadcaster, took down a video from their Instagram and Twitter handles of Prime Minister Narendra Modi receiving a guard of honour in Germany where anti-Modi chants could be heard.

In the video, after the German Military band plays the Indian and German national anthems, protestors can be heard shouting "Modi Modi Down Down" multiple times. The protestors are not visible in the video.



The video was uploaded by Prasar Bharati on its Instagram and Twitter handles before being taken down.

DD News and DD India, which come under the Prasar Bharati Board, have both carried edited videos of the guard of honour ceremony on their YouTube channels.

However, DD News has made the unedited video private meaning the general public cannot watch the video.



Curiously, the YouTube pages of the Prime Minister's Office, Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party, which used the Prasar Bharati's video feeds, still have the unedited versions of the video on their pages.