Photo of Asaduddin Owaisi Seated With Mohan Bhagwat Is Morphed

A viral image showing All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi sitting on a sofa with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat, is morphed and fake.



The image has been shared with a claim that a secret pact is being formed between RSS and AIMIM ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022.

The assembly election is going to be held in Uttar Pradesh in 7 phases from February 10, 2022, till March 7, 2022, with the results to be declared on March 10, 2022.

The viral image shows Owaisi and Bhagwat seated together. The image has been shared with a caption, which reads, "Owaisi reached out to make Hyderabadi Khichdi for Mohan Bhagwat. Could not be B-team for BJP."

Original texts in Hindi: "मोहन भागवत के यहां हैदराबादी खिचड़ी बनाने पहुंचे ओवैसी... कहीं भा ज पा की बी टीम तो नहीं ?"

The image has since been shared on Facebook with the same claims. See two such posts here and here.