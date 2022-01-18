Photo of Asaduddin Owaisi Seated With Mohan Bhagwat Is Morphed
BOOM found that the viral image has been altered. The original photo shows Mohan Bhagwat seated with Mulayam Singh Yadav.
A viral image showing All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi sitting on a sofa with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat, is morphed and fake.
The image has been shared with a claim that a secret pact is being formed between RSS and AIMIM ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022.
The assembly election is going to be held in Uttar Pradesh in 7 phases from February 10, 2022, till March 7, 2022, with the results to be declared on March 10, 2022.
The viral image shows Owaisi and Bhagwat seated together. The image has been shared with a caption, which reads, "Owaisi reached out to make Hyderabadi Khichdi for Mohan Bhagwat. Could not be B-team for BJP."
Original texts in Hindi: "मोहन भागवत के यहां हैदराबादी खिचड़ी बनाने पहुंचे ओवैसी... कहीं भा ज पा की बी टीम तो नहीं ?"
The image has since been shared on Facebook with the same claims. See two such posts here and here.
The image was also shared on Twitter with similar claims.
The tweet is archived here.
Fact Check
BOOM ran a reverse image search and found that the real image was tweeted on December 21, 2021 with a jibe by the official handle of Uttar Pradesh Congress following the twitter handle of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).The image shows Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and Mohan Bhagwat.
According to News18 report published on December 21, 2021, the image was clicked while Mulayam Singh Yadav was attending a party hosted on the occasion of Vice President Venkaiah Naidu's granddaughter's marriage.
Times of India's report about the real image also can be read here.
Remarking on the image, former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav in an interview last year said, that the image was clicked while his father was attending a marriage event. He further said, Nationalist Congress Party's Sharad Pawar also present there. Member of Parliament from same party and Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule also attended the party and conveyed her regards to his father.
Here is a comparison below between real and fake images.
