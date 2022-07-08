Video Of Smriti Irani's Speech On Goddess Durga Shared With Misleading Claim

A cropped video of Smriti Z Irani, Union Minister for Women & Child Development, speaking about an alleged leaflet found in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) at the Parliament in 2016, is viral with false claims that she disrespected Hindu Goddess Durga.

BOOM found that Irani read out an excerpt from a leaflet, that she claimed was allegedly found in JNU, during a Lok Sabha speech in 2016.

The video is viral in the backdrop of Member of Parliament and national spokesperson of All India Trinamool Congrees (AITMC), Mohua Moitra's remarks on Goddess Kali.

In an India Today conclave earlier this month, Moitra said that goddess Kali was served meat and alcohol as offering in different parts of the country. She was commenting on a poster of Leena Manimekalai's documentary showing Goddess Kali smoking a cigarette and holding an LGBTQ+ flag. FIRs have been lodged against Moitra and Manimekalai in different parts of the country. Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress also distanced itself from Moitra's remarks.

The 33-second long video shows Irani saying, "Durga Puja is the most controversial and racial festival. Where a fair skin beautiful Goddess Durga is depicted brutally killing a dark skinned native called Mahishasur. Mahishasur, a brave self-respecting leader was tricked into marriage by the Aryans. They hired a sex worker called Durga, who enticed Mahishasur into marriage and killed after nine months of night honeymooning with him." The post has been shared on Facebook with a caption in Bangla, which reads, "Friends, the disrespectful remarks about Maa Durga by Smriti Irani cannot be forgotten. Who has ever made ugly remarks on the occasion of Mother Durga which no one knows except Smriti Irani." (Original Text in Bangla: #মা_দূর্গা প্রসংগে সেদিনের #স্মৃতি_ইরানির কুৎশিত মন্তব্য ভুলে গেলে চলবে না বন্ধুগণ স্মৃতি ইরানিকে #কে #কখন #কোন_অবস্থায় মা দূর্গা প্রসংগে কুৎসিত মন্তব্য করেছে যা স্মৃতি ইরানি ছাড়া আর কেউ জানে না) Watch the video here and here.





Fact Check

BOOM ran a keyword search using "Smriti Irani Durga Mahishasur" and we found several reports featuring the extended version of the viral clipped content. We found an extended video of 49 minutes of the speech on YouTube by Desi Gujarat HD, a local news outlet based in Gujarat. Irani, the then Human Resources minister, had attributed her speech to an alleged leaflet found in the varsity. She alleged that Left leaning student leaders in JNU were issued a notice from the authority for organising an event on Mahishasur Martyrdom Day. From the time stamp of 30:23 onwards Irani can be heard saying, "Madam this notice was given on 10th February 2016, on the 9th night, this transpires on the campus on the 10th ...this is a pamphlet which was stuck all across with these signatures and it says, that the public meeting was also disrupted for Mahishasur Martyrdom Day. What is Mahishasur Martyrdom Day Madam Speaker? Our government has been accused and I miss today Sougata Roy and Sougata Bose in this house, champions of free speech. Because I want to know whether they will discuss this particular topic which I am about to enunciate on this house, on the streets of Kolkata. I dare them this. Posted on the 4th of October, 2014. A Statement by the SC/ST, OBC & Minority Students of JNU. And what they do condemn? An attempt, like I said Madam speaker this very pamphlets Madam Speaker highlights what the communist leader calls Mahishasur Matrydom Day."