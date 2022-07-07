Old Clipped Video Of Amit Shah In Hyderabad Rally Viral With False Claim

A video of Home Minister Amit Shah answering a journalist's question on central government's fund allotment policy has been cropped and shared with a false claim that the Union minister got flustered and went speechless.

BOOM found the longer version of the interview a 2020 rally in Hyderabad, where Amit Shah can be seen answering the question and not getting flustered.



In the cropped video, the TV journalist can be heard asking Amit Shah in Hindi, "It rained here, there were floods, but not a single paisa was sent from the central government. Then on what grounds leaders from Delhi come here to show their face?"

The clip is doing rounds with Hindi captions such as, "Like the actors of South films, a journalist from South (Telangana) can also be seen in action."





Another post captions the video that reads, "When honest journalism will prevail, the dictator will become speechless".





Fact Check

BOOM noticed a V6 News logo in the viral video and the same symbol on the journalist's mic asking the question to Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Taking a cue, we ran a keyword search on Facebook and found the official page of V6 News.

Another keyword search on its profile using words 'Amit Shah' led us to a longer version of the viral video uploaded on the channel's official Facebook page on November 29, 2020.

The three minute two second long interview was uploaded using hashtags such as 'Amit Shah', 'Hyderabad' and 'GHMCElections2020'.

We went through full video, heard and found that Shah replied to the question from the journalist and not going silent as shown in the viral video. We found that the viral video has been cropped to make the false claim.

In the video, the reporter first asks Shah, "It rained here, there were floods, but not a single paisa was sent from the central government. Then on what grounds leaders from Delhi come here?"

Unlike the viral video, in the original, Shah replies to him and says, "We have allotted the most amount of money to Hyderabad. But I just want to say that water entered the houses of seven lakh people. Where were Shri Owaisi and Shri KCR? They did not visit a single persons house nor are to be seen anywhere. It was our workers, parliament member and minister who went to the people. And why did the waterlogging happen? The way, the encroachment has been encouraged with Owaisi's permission, this is the reason why the waterlogging happened here."

He continued and added, "We want to ensure the people of Hyderabad that if the BJP gets its municipal corporation, then we will remove all the encroachment and make waterlogging free Hyderabad and build it as a modern city that will include a world-class IT hub."

In the later part of the interview, the same journalist can again be heard asking Shah a similar question about the discrepancy in fund allotment. It can be noticed that then also, Amit Shah promptly answered the question. He replied to the reporter, "I came (here) today carrying all the account details."

