2019 Video Of Priyanka Gandhi's Aide Manhandling Reporter Viral As Recent

A 2019 video showing Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's aide manhandling a reporter for asking her question on Article 370 has been shared on social media as recent.



Vadra, now designated as the in-charge for Uttar Pradesh for her party, has been doing regular campaigns to the state ahead of the upcoming assembly polls in 2022. BOOM found that the video is from 2019 when Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was heading to meet the family members, whose kin were killed due to a land dispute in Sonbhadra, Uttar Pradesh.

The video shows a news reporter approaching Priyanka Gandhi, as she refuses to speak. He then poses questions on Article 370 and the reaction of her on the same. Moments later, Gandhi's security personnel apprehend him and push him aside, who then urges the cameraperson to film the attack on him.

The video has been edited to include a text in Hindi which reads, "BJP erased the taint of Article 370, when Priyanka Gandhi's stand was asked, her pups came down on threatening."

Original text in Hindi: "धारा 370 का कलंक भाजपा ने मिटाया जब प्रियंका गाँधी का इस पर स्टैंड पूछा गया तो इनके पालतू पिल्ले धमकी पर उतरें"

It has been shared on social media with a claim in Hindi which translates, "Artful Congressmen have always been against the removal of Article 370, so instead of answering, threats were given. Mr. Rahul Gandhi ji, when Congress workers were threatening to hit and kill a journalist for questioning your sister Priyanka Gandhi. Then why didn't you raise your voice for their rights?"

(Original text in Hindi: "धूर्त कांग्रेसी हमेशा धारा 370 को हटाने के खिलाफ रहे हैं इसलिए जवाब देने की जगह धमकियां दी गई। श्रीमान RahulGandhi जी, जब आपकी बहन priyankagandhi से सवाल पूछने पर कांग्रेस के कार्यकर्ता पत्रकार को ठोकने और मारने की धमकी दे रहे थे, तब आपने उनके हक़ के लिए आवाज़ क्यूँ नही उठायी?")

