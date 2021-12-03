Photo Of Damaged Roof In Uttarakhand School Shared As Gujarat

An image showing a damaged roof of a government primary school in Almora, Uttarakhand, has been shared falsely as condition of government schools in Gujarat.



The viral image shows a classroom where students are sitting under a damaged roof. The users also take a jibe at the progress of development of Bharatiya Janata Party ruled Gujarat where Prime Minister Narendra Modi served as chief minister in the past.

The image has been captioned on social media as, "Gujarat government just opened new Solar Power School. Thanks Modiji." See two tweets with the image here and here.

Gujarat government just opened new Solar Power⚡ School🎒📚 Thanks Modiji 🙏🤣😁😁🤭🤭 pic.twitter.com/FqTVuGnHZi — Krishna🌹🇮🇳 🏹 (@krishna76_h) November 22, 2021

Both the tweets are archived here and here.

The image of the tweet has also been posted on Facebook with similar claims. See two Facebook posts here and here.

Also Read: Did Akhilesh Yadav Say He Will Change Ayodhya's Name If SP Wins? Fact Check Fact Check BOOM ran a reverse image search on the photograph and found that the photo of the dilapidated classroom is not from Gujarat. Dainik Jagran published a report with the same image on March 10, 2018 and reported it as the condition of the Government Primary School of Khatoli located in Talla Salt, Almora Uttarkhand. It shows students are being taught under the damaged ceiling under scary condition. According to locals the classrooms were often submerged in water during the rainy season, thus hampering the education of the students. Upon further keywords search, we also found an article by Amar Ujala published on August 6, 2019. The article used the image of the same classroom as shown in the viral photo.





BOOM compared the viral image with the image published on the news reports. Below is a comparison of the same.