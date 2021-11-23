Photo From Kashmir Falsely Shared As Mosque Set Ablaze In Tripura

An image of a shrine gutted by a fire in June 2012 in Jammu and Kashmir has been shared on social media with a false claim that it shows a mosque set on fire during communal violence in Tripura.



Parts of North Tripura witnessed violence after reports of a mosque allegedly being vandalised surfaced. Shops and houses were also attacked in the Panisagar sub-division during a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) rally on October 26, 2021. The image is being shared in this backdrop.



Panisagar Sub-Divisional Police Officer Soubhik Dey was quoted by The Indian Express as saying that a section of Vishwa Hindu Parisad activists ransacked a mosque in Chamtilla area. Later, three houses and three shops were ransacked and two shops were set on fire in the Rowa Bazar area, around 800 yards away from the first incident.

The image has been shared on Facebook with a caption in Bangla. The translation of the caption reads, "Please pray for Muslims in Tripura! A small state Tripura. Till now, 16 Mosques and many houses were set on fire. Pray for Muslims in Tripura. Muslims have been attacked in Tripura state of India since a few days. Many houses, shops for Muslims and 12 mosques were set ablaze by some fringes of Hinduvta groups and Bajrang Dal workers. But the administration has not taken any step yet. Leave bootlicking Modified media and secular parties. Muslim political leaders have not spoken a word on recent communal violence in Tripura. Allah must leave them but he cannot spare them."

The viral image has a date stamp of October 26 2021 and 'Tripura Mosque' written in Bangla on it.