Morphed Images Used To Falsely Claim Daughter Upset With Aamir Khan's Divorce

Two morphed images of actors Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh are circulating on social media to misleadingly claim that the actor has married his Dangal co-star after separating from his former wife Kiran Rao.

One of the same morphed images, showing Khan and Shaikh in traditional attire, were used by Zee News' digital wing on December 24 to falsely claim that the former's daughter Ira Khan has spoken about the actor's third marriage and how it led her to depression.

Apart from the edited image, the article used a screengrab of an unrelated video of Ira Khan from her Instagram profile which was uploaded on May 8, 2021 where she speaks about her workout regime and hurdles in achieving the same and not of her father's relationship status, as claimed by the article.

Aamir Khan and his ex-wife Kiran Rao announced their separation earlier in 2021.

The article has been headlined in Hindi as, "Daughter Ira Khan, fed up with Aamir's third wife, said- it is difficult to bear all this!"

(Original Text in Hindi: आमिर की तीसरी पत्नी से तंग आई बेटी इरा खान, कहा- ये सब सहन करना मुश्किल!)

Zee News Article On December 24, 2021

The article falsely claims that Ira Khan has spoken about Aamir Khan's third marriage and how she could not bear her father's third marriage. An excerpt of the article reads in Hindi, "Ira Khan recently said when I came to know that my father was going to marry for the third time, I went into a lot of depression. When my father got married for the third time, I could not bear this." Click here to read an archive version of the report.

Zee News has since then corrected the article after Twitter users flagged the morphed image and false narrative.

The same viral images of Khan and Shaikh are also being shared on Facebook to spread the narrative.

One such photograph shows Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh posing for the shutterbugs. BOOM found that in the original image, Kiran Rao's photo has been edited.





Click here and here to see such posts.



Fact Check

BOOM performed reverse image search on the photos to know about the details of the images. The results showed us that the images of Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Sheikh is digitally altered; Ira Khan's photo showing her breaking down in tears is a screenshot from one of her Instagram videos, shot in May, 2021.

Photos Of Aamir Khan With Fatima Sana Sheikh

Image 1

A simple reverse image search led us to the original photo which shows Aamir Khan posing with his nephew Imran Khan's estranged wife Avantika Malik on a Bollywood-based media outlet Miss Malini's report published on January 10, 2011. The picture also shows Imran Khan and his ex-wife Kiran Rao in the same frame. The image has been tampered with to include a red tika on Khan's forehead.

The comparison can be seen below.

Comparison

The photoshoot happened on January 10, 2011 during Imran Khan and Avantika Malik's mehendi and sangeet ceremony. More photos of the ceremony can be seen on stock photo websites like Alamy and Getty Images.

Image 2

We found the original version of the other viral image on Filmfare's website published on July 1, 2018. The article reports about Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao's arrival along with other Bollywood celebrities on the engagement ceremony of Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani with Shloka Mehta.

Here is the comparison between the viral image and original photo.

Comparison

Ira Khan's Photo On Zee News Article

BOOM did a reverse image search on the photo and found some similar images of Ira Khan which were published on a News 18 article published on May 9, 2021. The report stated Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan addressed her workout regime and hurdles in achieving the same in an Instagram post on her birthday.

The article also carried Ira Khan's Instagram post from May 8, 2021. The video can be seen below.

Sharing the video, she wrote, "Happy birthday to me. 4 weeks, 7 days a week, 25 minutes a day. Can I do it? No matter how I am feeling emotionally. Can I do this for myself? #challenge." Ira also said she will be sharing her workout regime to motivate people on her social media accounts to join her in her fitness journey.

Ira Khan however does not comment on Aamir Khan or his marriage as claimed by Zee News. Neither does she addresses her father's relationship status. Additionally, we were able to ascertain that Ira Khan's screengrab has been edited in the Zee news article.

Comparison

