No, This Photo Does Not Show Anna Hazare With PM Narendra Modi

Claim

An old image of prime minister Narendra Modi and a veteran Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader has resurfaced with claims misidentifying the latter as activist Anna Hazare. The photo is captioned as, "The image is a bit old but one can clearly see the friendship. Fools, now don't ask - "Why is Anna silent?" (Original Text in Hindi: फोटो बहुत पुराना है मगर याराना साफ दिख रहा है मूर्खों अब पूछना नहीं - "अन्ना चुप क्यों है?")

Fact

The same photograph was viral in December, 2020. BOOM had earlier run a reverse image search on the photo and found results from news sites which identified the man as late RSS leader Lakshmanrao Inamdar. Inamdar was widely considered as Modi's mentor during his days with the Sangh. The picture appears in a 2014 story published by the India Today Magazine in a story titled, "The man behind Modi : Lakshmanrao Inamdar".