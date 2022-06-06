2015 Video Of Sonia Gandhi's Comment Viral As Reply To Fresh ED Summons

A video from 2015 when Sonia Gandhi told mediapersons that she is not one to get easily scared as she is the daughter-in-law of Indira Gandhi has been revived with a false claim that it shows her reaction after recently being summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case

According to Indian Express, INC President Sonia Gandhi and her son Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi were summoned by the ED for a case filed six months ago related to money laundering and misappropriation of property belonging to the newspaper National Herald. The duo are set to appear at the ED on June 8.

In the six seconds video, Sonia Gandhi can be heard saying in Hindi, "I am daughter in-law of Indira ji, I am not afraid of anyone" and is being shared with a caption in Hindi that translates to, "Some loafer in the street steals, when police comes to catch him, they say my maternal uncle is a MLA, senior uncle is a minister, the same way when ED called Sonia for inquiry on stealing from government treasury, Sonia said I am Indira's daughter-in-law."

Fact Check BOOM ran a keywords search with 'Sonia Gandhi I am Indira Gandhi daughter in-law' and found a 23 seconds video uploaded on YouTube by Indian Express Online on December 8, 2015. The report was headlined, "Not Scared Of Anyone, I Am Indira Gandhi's Daughter-In-Law: Sonia Gandhi"

Same video was also reported by India Today. According to the report published on Times Of India, in 2015, a trial court in Delhi had summoned Sonia Gandhi, her son MP Rahul and five other accused to appear before it on December 19 that year. Read NDTV's report on it here. According to Indian Express, in 2013, BJP MP Subramanian Swamy filed a petition and had alleged cheating and misappropriation of funds on part of the Gandhis in acquiring the National Herald newspaper. The current ED case is based on a trial court order that allowed the Income Tax department to probe the affairs of the newspaper and conduct a tax assessment of Sonia and Rahul.

