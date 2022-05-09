Tweet Claiming Muslim Man, Kin Got Bail At Midnight In Rajasthan Is Fake

A screenshot purporting to show a Muslim man thanking the Ashok Gehlot led Rajasthan government for opening a court at midnight and granting bail to him and his family members, is fake and has been rubbished by Rajasthan Police as well.



The fabricated tweet by one Mushtaq Ahemad - a fake persona, also claims that his he and his kin were dropped home in a vehicle belonging to the administration.

The screenshot is being shared against reports of communal violence that broke out in Rajasthan recently. The Congress-ruled state has been on edge after communal clashes broke out in Jodhpur district on May 2 on the eve of Eid ul-Fitr over the hoisting of Islamic flags at Jalori gate circle. A curfew was placed till May 8 and over 211 people have been arrested in connection with the violence.

Also Read: Did A Rajasthan Cop Fake An Injury During Jodhpur Violence? A Fact Check The fake tweet in Hindi translates to,'yesterday at midnight a court granted bail to me, my three sons, my nephew and three brother-in-laws and reached us home in a government vehicle. I thank Allah for such a chief minister that supports Muslims everywhere. Congress Zindabad.'

(Original text in Hindi: "कल रात को 12 बजे कोर्ट खुला के मेरी व मेरे 3 बेटे और 1 भतीजे ओर 3 दामादों की खड़े पैर जमानत करवाकर गाड़ी में घर तक पहुंचाने का शुक्रिया ....! अल्ला ताला ऐसा मुख्यमंत्री हर सूबे में दे जो मुसलमानो का हर जगह साथ देता है कोंग्रेस जिंदाबाद") The screenshot is being shared by Hindu Facebook users who allege that the Congress led government is appeasing Muslims in the state.

See two Facebook posts with the screenshot here and here.





Fact Check BOOM found that the tweet is doctored and fake. We did not find any user named Mushtaq Ahemad (@mushtaq_ahmak) on Twitter. We also found several discrepancies in the date and timestamp in the fake screenshot and how the date and timestamp is displayed in a real tweet. The viral screenshot shows 'am' in lower case instead of 'AM'.

We also noticed that Twitter shows the day of the month as two digits - for example May 5, 2022 is written as 05 May 22. The screenshot also does not have a dot (.) in between the date and the text 'Twitter for Android' that is usually seen when tweeting from an Android device.







Totally Fake, FIR Registered: Jodhpur Police Tells BOOM



BOOM contacted to Rajkumar Chaudhary, District Police Commissioner, Jodhpur District, Rajasthan via email.

"The tweet has already come into our notice and it's contain is found totally fake and pertaining to incitement of communal disturbance. An FIR has got registered in this regard at police station Udaimandir, Jodhpur West as Cr. No. 209/2022 u/s 153 A, 505(1)(B)(2) IPC and investigation of the case is on," Chaudhary said in a reply to an email.



Additionally, on May 6, 2022 Jodhpur Police refuted the viral screenshot. "This information is totally wrong which is not related to Jodhpur. Strict legal action will be taken against those spreading misleading news...," Jodhpur Police tweeted.

