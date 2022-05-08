No News Found

Video Of Manish Sisodia Saying AAP Involved In Most Riots Is Doctored

The viral video has been clipped and doctored from a longer version of Sisodia's press conference where he is presenting the results of a survey conducted by AAP.

By - Archis Chowdhury
  |  8 May 2022 1:10 PM GMT
Video Of Manish Sisodia Saying AAP Involved In Most Riots Is Doctored

An edited video of Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia addressing the media while presenting the results of a survey conducted by the party is being shared on social media with false claims.

In the viral video, Sisodia can be heard saying that according to the survey, AAP has been perceived to be the political party most involved in rioting and hooliganism. He further states from the survey, people voted that Bharatiya Janata Party has the highest number of educated leaders.

BOOM found that the video is doctored, and has been made as satire. In his original statement, Sisodia can be heard stating the exact opposite - that the BJP is the party perceived to be most involved in rioting and hooliganism, while the AAP is perceived to have the highest number of educated leaders.

The doctored clip has been tweeted with a caption reading 'What was this? Blunder mistake?'.

(Original: Yeh kya tha? Blunder mistake?)

We searched for the captions on Twitter and found several other users sharing the same video.

We also found the video being shared on Facebook with the same caption.

Another Facebook user shared the edited clip with a Hindi caption translating to 'Even one of the biggest leaders of Aam Aadmi Party Manish Sisodia accepts that BJP is the best party in the country while Aam Aadmi Party is the worst party'.

(Hindi: आम आदमी पार्टी के सबसे बड़े नेता मनीष सिसोदिया ने भी माना कि भाजपा देश की सबसे अच्छी पार्टी है जबकि आम आदमी पार्टी सबसे खराब पार्टी है)

Fact-Check

BOOM watched the video closely and found inconsistencies in the clip. There were several jump cuts, where the audio and video lose synchrony. This suggested strongly that the video has been doctored.

Furthermore, the text #funcut has been overlaid on the video which suggested that the editing might have been done as satire. However, many users sharing or commenting on the posts seem to have fallen for it.

We looked through the replies on one of the viral tweets posting the video, and found several users also claiming that the video is doctored. They also shared a link to a live streamed press conference by Sisodia from May 4, from which the viral footage has been clipped and doctored.

In the video, Sisodia is seen talking about a survey the party had conducted with people in Delhi, and presents the results of the survey. What he is heard stating in this video, is the exact opposite of what is heard in the viral video.

In the original video, Sisodia states that according to the survey, most people perceived BJP to be involved in rioting and hooliganism, and also to have the most outlaws and criminals in the party. He goes on to state that a majority of people surveyed found AAP to be the party with highest number of educated leaders.

The same video was posted on AAP's YouTube page. Watch the video below. The viral video has been clipped from the timestamps between 0.10 and 2.25.

Sisodia also tweeted out the results of the survey in a separate tweet.

Claim :   Video shows AAP leader Manish Sisodia state that people in Delhi perceive his party to be the most involved in riots and hooliganism.
Claimed By :  Twitter, Facebook
Fact Check :  False
Manish Sisodia Aam Aadmi Party Viral Clip Edited Video Fact Check Fake News 
