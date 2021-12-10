Video Of Hindutva Groups Protest In Chhattisgarh Peddled As Mathura, UP

A video of a group of protesters with saffron flags clashing with police and breaking barricades in Korba, Chhattisgarh is being shared with the false claim that it is from Mathura, Uttar Pradesh.

BOOM found that the viral video is from Korba, Chhattisgarh in October 2021, from a rally organised by members of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) in October 2021.

This is being shared in the backdrop of security that was deployed in Mathura for the 29th anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition which happened on December 6, 1992. A right-wing group called Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha had threatened to install a Krishna idol at the Shahi Idgah on that day in Mathura, however, the group called off its plans after local police warned of strict action reported NDTV on December 6, 2021.

The video is being shared with the caption in Hindi that translates to, "Breaking news, the big news of this time, Krishna devotees broke the barricading in Mathura. Jai Shri Krishna Jai Shri Ram Har Har Mahadev."





(In Hindi - ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़ इस वक़्त की बड़ी खबर मथुरा में कृष्ण भक्तों ने बेरीकेटिंग तोड़ दी जय श्री कृष्णा जय श्री राम हर हर महादेव)

FACT-CHECK

BOOM found that the viral video is not from Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, and is actually from Korba, Chhatisgarh during a rally organised by members of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) in October 2021.

We came across replies by Mathura Police to users on Twitter denying that the incident in the viral video is from Mathura. The reply when translated reads, "This video is not related to district Mathura, a case has been registered against the person who posted this misleading video. Legal action is being taken. Please don't spread rumours. Help in maintaining peace."

इस वीडियो का सम्बन्ध जनपद मथुरा से नहीं है, जिस व्यक्ति द्वारा इस भ्रामक वीडियो को पोस्ट किया गया है उसके विरूद्ध मुकदमा पंजीकृत किया गया है । वैधानिक कार्यवाही की जा रही है । कृपया अफवाह न फेलायें । शांति व्यवस्था बनाये रखने में सहयोग करें । — MATHURA POLICE (@mathurapolice) December 7, 2021

On observing the police uniform in the viral video, we spotted that it matched the Chhattisgarh Police insignia on their uniforms.





Taking this cue, we then searched with the relevant keywords in Hindi like 'Chhattisgrah police', 'protest'. We found local news reports on the incident which stated that it had occurred in Korba, Chhattisgarh when VHP protested across the state in protest against the Kawardha incident, and VHP workers clashed with the police during the demonstration in Korba. In October 2021, there were communal tensions in Kawardha, Chhattisgarh. (Read more)

The yellow boards seen in the video report below match with those in the viral video.

Additionally, in a video report by ETV Bharat Chhattisgarh, we also found similar visuals from the protest site, with the same HDFC bank branch seen in the background and the same yellow boards that can be seen with protesters holding saffron flags standing around.

ETV Bharat had reported that the incident had taken place in Korba, Chhattisgarh where members of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) had carried out a protest and the local administration had not given permission for the rally.







