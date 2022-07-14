Staged Video Of Man Mixing Harpic In 'Gol Gappe' Viral With Communal Spin

A dramatised video to showing two men accusing another of adding toilet cleaning liquid to water used in gol gappe (Indian street food snack) is viral as a real incident and adds a communal spin to it.



The viral video shows a man whose face is covered getting 'caught' red-handed mixing toilet cleaner liquid into water with other ingredients used to make gol gappas lying around. When the people shooting the video confront the man, he reveals his name is 'Zubair'.

The viral video is being shared with the caption which translates to, "A jihadi named Zubair was feeding people by mixing Harpic in the water for pani puri. If you buy anything from jihadis, there will be a risk of losing your life."

(In Hindi - जुबेर नाम का जिहादी, पानी पताशे के पानी में हार्पिक मिलाकर लोगों को खिला रहा था...जिहादियों से कुछ भी सामान खरीदेंगे तो आपकी जान जाने का रिस्क रहेगा।)





The viral video is being shared on Facebook with the same false claim.





FACT-CHECK

On observing the viral video, we spotted jump cuts and transitions from one scene to another which indicated that the video might be scripted. BOOM has previously debunked several dramatised videos that have gone viral with false claims.

On checking one of the Facebook pages that regularly make and post such dramatised videos, we found the original video which carried a disclaimer stating that the content the page posts are all scripted.

The Facebook page - Gyan Bhandar - posted the same viral video on July 7, 2022, with the caption in Hindi that translates to, "Playing with children's health".

It also posted a disclaimer reading, "This video is a complete fiction, all the events in the video are scripted and made for entertainment purpose, it does not promote any kind of activity or defame any kind of ritual. Any resemblance to real persons, living or dead, or actual events, is purely coincidental."

However, in the video posted, there is no disclaimer in it which makes it clear to the viewer that it is staged. We even found several users in the comment section itself falling for it as a real incident.





Additionally, we found another version of the same video on a YouTube channel that also uploads scripted videos. In this video, the location is the same and the plot is similar, however, there is another man wearing a different face covering and in this video the dialogues are different with him not revealing his name.

The channel Social Message posted this scripted video on July 12, 2022, on YouTube. There is no disclaimer either in the video or the caption and unless a user tracks this channel, one would not know it posts scripted content.





