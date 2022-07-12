Dramatised Child Kidnapping Video Falsely Shared As Real Incident

A dramatized video purporting to show the kidnapping and rescue of a child accompanying a mute woman, is being shared online falsely claiming the video shows a real incident where a child kidnapper was caught red handed.



In the video, which is over five minutes long, a mute woman is seen gesturing to a rickshaw driver as her child standing beside her is kidnapped by another woman. The people recording the video inform the mute woman that the child is missing and help her get the child back after confronting the 'kidnapper'.

The video is being shared with the Gujarati text claims, "Child kidnapper caught red handed"

(In Gujarati - છોકરાઓ લઈ જતી રંગે હાથ ઝડપી સોશિયલ મીડિયામાં વાયરલ)





The video is being shared on Facebook with the same misleading caption.

FACT-CHECK

We did a keyword search on Facebook using the viral Gujarati caption and found other posts featuring the video.



A Facebook suggestion beneath one of the posts stated that the original video could be found on a Facebook page by one Ankur Jatuskaran.





Jatuskaran's Facebook bio states that he is a video creator and his Facebook page posts prank videos from his YouTube channel.





Jatuskaran had posted the same video on June 7, 2022, with the caption when translated reads, "mute mother's child kidnapped".



In addition at 16 seconds in the video, a disclaimer stating the video has been made for 'entertainment purpose only', appears.

The disclaimer states the following: "The content made in this video should be considered for entertainment purpose only. Information contained herein is not intended to be a source of advice or credit analysis with respect to the information presented. Any action you take, inspiring from this video, is strictly at your own risk. We will not be liable for any losses or damages in connection with the use of information available in this video."





This disclaimer has been cropped out of the viral video to claim that it is a real incident.

We also found this Facebook page has also posted several similar scripted videos and prank videos.

Jatuskaran did not respond to multiple messages and calls when BOOM tried to reach him for a comment.

BOOM has previously debunked similar child kidnapping videos made by content creators, that have been shared as real incidents. The content creators claim the videos are for 'entertainment or educational purposes only' or to create 'social awareness'. However, such videos are often a ploy to go viral and attract millions of views and Likes on Facebook and/or YouTube.





