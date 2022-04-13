Scripted Video Of Woman Being Drugged And Robbed At Bus Stop Shared As Real

A viral video purporting to be CCTV footage showing a woman being robbed at a bus stop after she was offered food laced with a sedative, is scripted and not a real incident.

In the video, a woman sitting at a bus stop is offered prasad by another elderly woman after which she loses consciousness. A man and a young woman appear to help the woman. However later in the video, both of them along with the elderly woman who offered her the food, end up stealing the woman's valuables.



The video is being shared with multiple captions warning people to beware of strangers offering food at a public place.

'If any woman or man gives you anything to eat at railway station or anywhere be careful be alert otherwise the same incident may happen to you. Watch the video very carefully. There is a recording of a railway station based on a true incident.'

('रेलवे स्टेशन या कहीं पर भी कोई भी महिला या पुरुष अगर आपको कुछ भी खाने के लिए दे तो सावधान रहें सतर्क रहें अन्यथा आपके साथ भी यही घटना घट सकती है वीडियो को बहुत ध्यान से देखिए सत्य घटना पर आधारित रेलवे स्टेशन की रिकॉर्डिंग है')





The same video is also being shared on Twitter with the false claim.

FACT-CHECK

BOOM found that the viral video is scripted and not a real incident of a woman being drugged and robbed at a bus stop.

At the end of the video, a disclaimer appears which spells out that it is not real. "DISCLAIMER This Reel Life Vido footage published only for the purpose of educating the public by making them understand how the real world situations will be. and picturized to educate public Characters in this video are entertainment and education purpose." (sic)







Taking a hint from this, we broke the video into keyframes and performed a reverse image search showing the results where the video was uploaded by the YouTube channel '3RD Eye' - which frequently uploads dramatised videos.



The same video was uploaded with the caption, "BE CAREFUL WITH STRANGERS| UNBELIEVABLE THINGS CAUGHT AT CCTV | Social Awareness Video By 3rd Eye". The caption of the video states, "Thank you for watching! Please be aware that this Channel features scripted dramas and parodies to Aware People in Differnet Situations. This Channel Brings Social Awareness Videos. These short films are for entertainment purposes only!"





BOOM has previously fact-checked several dramatised videos that have been falsely shared as real incidents caught on CCTV.

