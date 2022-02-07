Video Of Woman Snatching Bharat Mata Photo Frame Shared With Communal Spin

A video showing a woman arguing with security guards at a Republic Day function on January 26, 2022, and trying to snatch a Bharat Mata (Mother India) photo frame in Thane, Maharashtra, went viral on WhatsApp and social media with messages giving the incident a communal hue.



The messages falsely claimed that the woman is a Muslim woman who was trying to stop the flag hoisting that day.



BOOM reached out to Thane Police who confirmed that the woman in the viral video is not a Muslim and that she is mentally ill with a history of getting into altercations.



In the video, a woman can be seen arguing with security guards who are holding a photo frame of Bharat Mata (Mother India), as the woman tries to snatch the frame while getting into an argument with the guards and other bystanders.

The video is being shared with the caption, "It's Jan 26 function one muslim lady is objecting to garland Bharatmata photo. Too much of liberty has led to this high handedness 😡😡 These stupids will force the govt to immediately formulate subsequent rules to overcome their ideology!" (sic)







The video is being shared widely on Facebook with the misleading caption.





BOOM also received the video on our WhatsApp Tipline number (7700906588).

FACT-CHECK

We broke the video into keyframes using InVid WeVerify Google extension and then ran a Google image search which results showed us a tweet reply to the viral video by Thane police on the incident.

In the reply dated January 27, 2022, Thane Police stated that an NC (complaint for non-cognisable offences) has been registered against the women in Kapurbawdi police station.

NC has been registered against this women in Kapurbawdi police station. — Thane City Police (@ThaneCityPolice) January 27, 2022

We then searched with the relevant keywords and found Marathi news reports on the incident which stated that the viral video is from Lodha Amara in Thane, Maharashtra where a woman had got into an altercation with the security guards during a Republic Day celebration in the building.

Maharashtra Times reported on January 28, 2022, that after getting into an argument the woman tried to snatch the photo frame that the guards were holding and got into a fight with them. The report further stated that she is suffering from mental illness and that Thane Police has filed an NC (Non cognizable offence) against her.

BOOM then reached out to Kapurbawdi Police Station, Thane, where the NC was filed against her. A police officer confirmed to BOOM that the woman is not a Muslim and stated that the woman is suffering from a mental illness and has a history of getting into altercations with people.

BOOM has decided not included the woman's name due to her mental condition.

"The woman in the viral video is suffering from a mental illness and has previous complaints against her for getting into altercations with people. She is not a Muslim, she is a Punjabi Hindu. We had filled an NC against her that day, and she is now at home and had given in writing that she would not do anything like this again," the police officer told BOOM.



