A video showing United States President Joe Biden addressing a speech while chants of "F**k Joe Biden" can be heard in the background is doctored and fake. BOOM found that the audio with the expletive-laden chants has been overlaid onto the video.

Biden has been facing criticism over his handling of the recent Israel - Hamas conflict, with pro-Palestinian protests being held around the United States and other parts of the world demanding the US call for a ceasefire and pressure Israel to stop bombing the Gaza strip.



UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said recently stated that Gaza is becoming "a graveyard for children" and added that clear violations of international humanitarian law were being committed, as he appealed for a humanitarian ceasefire. On November 5, 2023, during a pro-Palestinan protest outside the White House in Washington D.C., protesters chanted anti Biden slogans including "F*** Joe Biden".



The 20 seconds video has the text on it reading, "Biden left speechless after "F*** Joe Biden chant breaks out"". Biden can be seen getting annoyed at an interruption and angrily lashes out saying, "make no mistake..sit down and you'll hear what I have to say."

The video was posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) by the handle Jilly (@JillRTeamXRP) with the caption, "No other president has had this happen"





The same edited video was also posted by the verified X handle Gunther Eagleman (@GuntherEagleman) with the caption, "F*** Joe Biden"







The same video was also viral back in September 2023, and was back then too shared with the same false claim.





The Times Of India's official YouTube channel had also posted the same doctored video on September 24, 2023, with the title, "Viral video: Crowd chants 'F*** Joe' during US President Joe Biden’s speech". The caption also also falsely states that Elon Musk had shared the video, while showing a screenshot of the above Elon Musk parody handle.







FACT-CHECK



BOOM found that the audio in the viral video has been overlaid and in the original video from July 2022, there are no profanities hurled at US President Joe Biden. We also watched Biden's July 2022 speech and did not find any chants of "F**k Joe Biden" in it.

Taking a hint from the worlds spoken by Biden in the speech, we ran a keyword search which showed that the speech is from July 2022 when Biden was interrupted by the father of a victim of a mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, and he shouted, "We have to do more than that". There are no expletives chanted in the original speech during this interruption.

The original vertical format video was uploaded on July 11, 2022, by the YouTube channel Now This News with the caption, ''We have to do more than that!' — Pres. Biden’s speech on the bipartisan gun safety law Monday was interrupted by Manuel Oliver, whose 17-year-old son Joaquin was killed in the Parkland, FL, school shooting."

The same visuals as in the viral video can be seen in the below video.







We also found several news reports on the incident which mention this interaction between Biden and Manuel Oliver, whose 17-year-old son Joaquin was killed in the Parkland, FL, school shooting. President Biden was giving a speech at the White House marking the passage of a major gun legislation in the US.

“You have to do more,” Oliver was heard shouting from the audience during Biden’s remarks celebrating the passage of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which provides funding for crisis intervention and mandates due process procedures for states with red flag laws reported Politico.





The full speech can be seen below:





BOOM has previously debunked similar videos of US President Joe Biden which were doctored to falsely claim that "F*** Joe Biden" slogans were chanted. Back in August 2023, a video of Biden walking on the streets of Lahaina, Hawaii, was doctored with a similar chant.



