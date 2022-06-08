Old Video From Pak Falsely Shared As Protest Against Remarks On Prophet

An old video showing a huge gathering of people raising slogans is being shared on social media with captions falsely claiming that it shows people coming together in support of Prophet Mohammad. The video is being shared in the backdrop of the recent controversy surrounding former Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

BOOM found that the viral video is from Lahore, Pakistan and was recorded in January 2021.

Several Arab countries including Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia have registered protests with the Indian government over remarks made by BJP members Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal against the Prophet Mohammed. Following heavy backlash, the BJP distanced themselves from the comments and also expelled Jindal and suspended Sharma from the party.

The Hindi caption with a Facebook post sharing the video translates to 'Today Saudi Arabia, Iran, Qatar, Kuwait, Libya, Oman, Bahrain, Afghanistan, all are together in the name of Huzoor for the sake of the name of their master, Muhammadur RasoolAllah .. And there is only one reason to be united"La ilaha illallahu muhammadur rasulullah."



(In Hindi - अपने आका जनाबे मुहम्मदुर रसूलल्लाह ﷺ" के #नामूस के खातिर सऊदी अरब, ईरान, कतर, कुवैत, लीबिया, ओमान, बहरीन, अफगानिस्तान, सब हुज़ूर ﷺ के नाम पर एक साथ हैं..और मुत्तहिद होने का बस एक ही वज़ह "La ilaha illallahu muhammadur rasulullah" ही है.)





The video is being shared with the false claim from several Facebook pages.





FACT-CHECK

BOOM did a reverse image search on one of the keyframes of the viral video and found that the clipping is from a religious gathering held in Lahore, Pakistan in January 2021. The gathering was held for observing the Chehlum of former Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi.

Chehlum is the commemoration ceremony held after forty days of passing away of a person. TLP is a far-right Islamic extremist political party in Pakistan that was founded by Rizvi in August 2015.

According to a report published on Baaghi TV, Rizvi's Chehlum was held in Lahore on January 3, 2021.



The same visuals can be seen in this video uploaded with a caption 'Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi Chehlum | TLP Chehlum 2021" on January 4, 2021'.

We found the same video uploaded on January 3, 2021, on several social media sites



ہمارے جنازے تو فیصلہ کرتے ہی ہیں کہ حق پر کون ہے

یہ بتاو دنیا والو ایسا چہلم بھی دیکھا ہے؟#ہمارا_عزم_مشن_رضوی#3Jan_KHR_Chehlum pic.twitter.com/ZR7NztkHWJ — TLP PS-104 Official (@TLP_104) January 3, 2021



