Trending Stories

Qatari Princess Caught In Orgy With 7 Men? Old Fake Sex Scandal Revived Again

8 Jun 2022 7:23 AM GMT

Shootout Scene From Web-Series Shared As Murder Of Sidhu Moose Wala

6 Jun 2022 12:22 PM GMT

Muslim Minors Arrested In Khargone Riot Say They Were Abused, Forced To Sing Bhajans

7 Jun 2022 6:22 AM GMT

Did Jamie Oliver Prove McDonald's Food As Unfit For Human Consumption?

16 Dec 2021 1:04 PM GMT

A Coaching Centre That Produces UPSC Exam Toppers Is A Dream For Many

4 Jun 2022 8:01 AM GMT

Old Video From Kuwait Peddled As Man Beaten For Praising Nupur Sharma

BOOM found that the viral video dates back to September 2020 when a man was beaten up in Kuwait over allegedly desecrating the Quran.

By - Anmol Alphonso
Loading...
  |  11 Jun 2022 9:01 AM GMT
Old Video From Kuwait Peddled As Man Beaten For Praising Nupur Sharma

An old video of a man being thrashed by a group of people in Kuwait for allegedly desecrating the Quran is being shared with the false claim that it is recent and he was beaten for praising recently suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma.

In the viral video, a group of men can be seen trashing a man. In the video, we can also spot shop signboards in Arabic.

Several Arab countries including Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia had registered protests with the Indian government over remarks made by BJP members Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal against the Prophet Mohammed. Following the heavy backlash, the BJP distanced itself from the comments and expelled Jindal and suspended Sharma from the party.

BOOM received the viral video on our WhatsApp Tipline number (7700906588) inquiring about the video.

The caption with the video reads, "This b****rd was trying to tear pages of Quran and praising Nupur Sharma and Modi in Kuwait. He was caught by locals and thrashes like dog.. This is what these kind of hatred people should be pinalised."



The same video is also being shared on Facebook with a misleading claim in Arabic claiming it is a recent incident. The caption when translated from Arabic reads, "A Hindu tramples the Noble Qur'an in Kuwait and falls into the hands of young men."

(In Arabic - هندوسي يدوس القرآن الكريم في الكويت ويقع في ايدي شباب .)

Also Read: No, This Is Not A Qatari News Anchor Talking About Religious Freedom In India

FACT-CHECK

BOOM found that the viral video is from Kuwait dating back to September 2020 when a man was beaten up for allegedly desecrating the Quran. The video predates the controversy over Nupur Sharma's anti-Prophet remark in May 2022 during a Times Now debate.

We found several Facebook posts in Arabic with the same viral video dating back to September 2020. A Facebook post with the same video posted on September 28, 2020, with the caption when translated to English reads, "The Asian worker attacked the Holy Quran in Kuwait. He was beaten and dragged by the Kwaitah youth group."


Click here to view

Taking a cue from this we then searched with relevant keywords and found a fact-check on the viral video by Misbar, an Arabic fact-checking news organisation. Misbar geo-loacted the viral video to Mahboula in Ahmadi Governorate, Kuwait by taking a hint from the Arabic signboards on the shops in the video.

On comparing the shop board seen in the viral video with the coffee shop - D3 Coffee located in Mahboula, we found that the location matches.


Additionally, Kuwait's Ministry of Interior on September 27, 2020, had released a press release on the incident where an Asian man was arrested for allegedly violating the sanctity of the Quran.

The statement was posted on the official Instagram page of Kuwait's Ministry of Interior on September 27, 2020.

The statement when translated to English reads, "The General Department of Relations and Security Media at the Ministry of Interior stated that the criminal security sector managed to arrest the Asian, of whom a video clip was spread, who was seen deliberately violating the sanctity of the Holy Quran. The administration indicated that he was arrested and transferred to the competent authorities to take the necessary legal measures in relation to the incident. The General Administration of Relations and Security Media calls upon everyone to abide by public morals in the country and to respect religious values, and stresses that the Ministry of Interior will not tolerate anyone who insults the divine and the Islamic religion."

BOOM was unable to independently verify the incident, however, we were to establish that the viral video is old dating back to September 2020 before the anti-Prophet remarks by recently suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma.


Claim :   Video shows an Indian man beaten in Kuwait for tearing the Quran and praising Nupur Sharma and Narendra Modi
Claimed By :  Facebook Posts
Fact Check :  False
Fake News FactCheck Quran Kuwait Narendra Modi Nupur Sharma Prophet Mohammed 
If you value our work, we have an ask:

Our journalists work with TruthSeekers like you to publish fact-checks, explainers, ground reports and media literacy content. Much of this work involves using investigative methods and forensic tools. Our work is resource-intensive, and we rely on our readers to fund our work. Support us so we can continue our work of decluttering the information landscape.

BECOME A MEMBER
📧 Subscribe to our newsletter here.

📣You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, Linkedin and Google News
Show Full Article
Next Story

Ad Blocker Detected

×
We notice you currently have an ad blocker installed. We rely on advertisements and membership to support our high quality journalism. We request you to turn off your ad blocker and help us serve you better.
Our website is made possible by displaying online advertisements to our visitors.
Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker. Please reload after ad blocker is disabled.
X
X

Hey, Check these before you go!

×
Qatari Princess Caught In Orgy With 7 Men? Old Fake Sex Scandal Revived Again
Qatari Princess Caught In Orgy With 7 Men? Old Fake Sex Scandal...
Shootout Scene From Web-Series Shared As Murder Of Sidhu Moose Wala
Shootout Scene From Web-Series Shared As Murder Of Sidhu Moose Wala
Muslim Minors Arrested In Khargone Riot Say They Were Abused, Forced To Sing Bhajans
Muslim Minors Arrested In Khargone Riot Say They Were Abused, Forced...
Did Jamie Oliver Prove McDonalds Food As Unfit For Human Consumption?
Did Jamie Oliver Prove McDonald's Food As Unfit For Human Consumption?
A Coaching Centre That Produces UPSC Exam Toppers Is A Dream For Many
A Coaching Centre That Produces UPSC Exam Toppers Is A Dream For Many
What Is #SwedenGate And Why Is It Trending?
What Is #SwedenGate And Why Is It Trending?