A video of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan voicing uncertainty about the Bhartiya Janata Party winning the upcoming state election against Congress's Kamal Nath is doctored. BOOM found that the video is old and Chouhan made no such statement recently; a fake audio has been overlaid into the video to make the false claim.

Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in Madhya Pradesh this month with voting set to begin on November 17, 2023 and the results will be declared on December 3.

In the viral video Chouhan can be heard saying, "I'm saying several times, stop Kamal Nath, if Congress comes to power then they will start giving everyone (cooking) gas at 1500 and 500 rupees. Then leave this time, even next time we'll not be able to win. We have already given some people 1250 rupees, they will give everyone, we have just announced for the sake of it that we'll give everyone a (cooking) gas cylinder at 450 rupees, they will actually give, because they are already giving in other states. Do anything but stop Kamal Nath."

The video was tweeted by the X (formerly Twitter) handle Pawan Dixit (@incdixit) with the false claim.



(caption in Hindi - कुछ भी करो कमलनाथ को रोको @ChouhanShivraj, शिवराज ने मानी हार, बोले हम ₹1250 दे रहे थे…कमलनाथ ₹1500 देंगे। हम 450 में रसोई गैस का झाँसा दे रहे थे, वो 500 रूपये में हक़ीक़त में गैस सिलेंडर देंगे। वो दूसरे प्रदेशों में दे भी रहे हैं।)







Click here to view



The same video is being widely shared on Facebook with the false claim.





Also Read:Video Of Shivraj Singh Chouhan Speaking About MP Elections Is Doctored

FACT-CHECK



BOOM found that the old video of Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been overlaid with a fake audio mimicking the chief minister to make the claims.

Chouhan made no such statement about being worried of losing to Congress's Kamal Nath in the election.

BOOM has previously debunked a similar video with the fake audio that claims to show Chouhan worried about the Bhartiya Janata Party's prospects in the upcoming assembly election.

Taking a hint from the ANI logo visible in the viral video, we ran a keyword search on ANI's MP/CG/Rajasthan X handle and found that the original video was uploaded on June 13, 2023.

The caption of the video reads, "#WATCH | Bhopal | Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan holds a review meeting with ministers of the state government and senior officials over the incident of fire at Bhopal's Satpura Bhawan."

The video tweeted by ANI has no audio and shows long shots whereas in the viral video the audio is clear without any ambient sound suggesting it was recorded separately.

The visuals in the original video match those in the viral video and Chouhan can be seen wearing the same outfit.

#WATCH | Bhopal | Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan holds a review meeting with ministers of the state government and senior officials over the incident of fire at Bhopal's Satpura Bhawan. pic.twitter.com/XyIsjd5LA0 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 13, 2023

We also found an ANI report on the same meeting published in The Times Of India on June 13, 2023, which stated that a meeting was organised at the MP CM's residence to discuss the fire that broke out at Satpura Bhavan.







Report on the meeting at CM's house







Several fake and doctored videos targeting Shivraj Singh Chouhan have gone viral in the run-up to the election. Read our coverage here.



