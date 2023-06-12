A video showing footballers from the Karnataka state team waiting on a pavement outside former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's residence after winning the Santosh Trophy in March this year is being shared with a false claim that it is recent.

The video is being shared criticising current Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for treating the players poorly.

In the viral video also includes an inset video of a YouTuber speaking over the visuals.

Santosh Trophy is a state-level national football competition contested by the state associations and government institutions under the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and the 2022-2023 season was held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia with Karnataka beating Meghalaya in the final on March 4, 2023.

However, the state got a new chief minister after the Congress party beat the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party in the assembly elections in May this year. Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar took their oaths as CM and deputy CM of Karnataka respectively on May 20, 2023.

Twitter user Somashekar Keshavmurthy (@Somashekar2054) tweeted the viral video with the caption, "Karnataka State Football Team recently won Santosh Trophy in Saudi Arabia & *this is how these players were treated by the CM*"





Click here to view

The same video is being widely shared on Facebook with the same misleading caption.





Also Read:Video Of Man Admitting To Stealing Electricity In Pakistan Revived As Karnataka



FACT-CHECK

BOOM found that the incident in the viral video is from March this year when Karnataka footballers were waiting outside then Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's house with the Santosh Trophy trophy while waiting to meet him.

Taking a hint from the viral video, we searched with the keywords, "Santosh trophy karnataka cm" and found news reports on the incident from March 2023. International Business Times reported on March 18, 2023, stating that Bommai made the winning state football team wait for an hour and a half.

The article cited a tweet by Times of India journalist Manuja Veerappa who stated that Bommai had met the Karnataka football team outside his house on the pavement.

In the tweet below from March 17, 2023, we can see Bommai standing with the state football players wearing their team jerseys and holding the trophy.





Click here to view

Comparing the players seen in the above photo and the scenes in the viral video, it can be seen that both are the same.





We also identified the man speaking in the viral video as YouTuber Dhanraj Dhurve who posts videos on football and commentary around Indian football.

Dhurve also tweeted on his video going viral saying, "Political parties using my video for their own agenda. That’s not right. I spoke in favour of football players not for any politics."



Political parties using my video for their own agenda. That’s not right.

I spoke in favour of football players not for any politics ☹️ — Dhanraj Dhurve (@DhanrajDhurve) June 12, 2023

BOOM reached out to Dhurve who confirmed that he had created the viral video that he had posted four days ago and is now being shared with the misleading claim. He further confirmed that the visuals used in the viral video are from March this year when Karnataka football players were waiting outside Bommai's residence.

"This was totally taken in the wrong way. I just spoke for awareness that players are not getting good treatment and people are fighting over BJP-Congress now. My source is a Karnataka football team player who told me all the things last week and this incident was in March when the Karnataka team won the Santosh trophy in Saudi Arabia and BJP CM invited the team to his house," Dhurve told BOOM.







