A video showing the night sky being lit up with firecrackers on New Year's eve in Naples, Italy, is being shared online with a false claim that it shows Delhiites defying the capital's firecracker ban during Diwali.



The Aam Aadmi Party led Delhi government had imposed a complete ban on the production, sale, and use of all types of firecrackers, including green crackers, till January 1, 2023, citing air pollution which was also endorsed by the Supreme Court.

Citizens flouted the Supreme Court-endorsed ban on the use of any firecrackers during Diwali on October 24, 2022, according to residents as well as sound and air pollution data from sensors across the capital, the Hindustan Times reported.

The video is being shared taking a dig at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal claiming that it shows people defying the firecracker ban. The caption when translated reads, "the people of Delhi have slapped the face of the fatwa. Delhi's Diwali"

(Original text in Hindi - दिल्ली के लोगो ने फतवे वाले के मुंह पे थापड़ मारा है । दिल्ली की दिवाली)





The same video was tweeted by right-wing Twitter account 'Eminent Woke' (@WokePandemic) with the caption, "Happy Diwali MiLords", with several Twitter users citing the tweet claiming that it is from Delhi.





However, the same Twitter account had previously tweeted the same video on January 3, 2022, with the caption, "Italy: Naples, The mayor banned Crackers on New Year's eve, due to Covid restrictions. Mayor said €500 fine for anyone who violates the rules. This is how the Italians responded to Mayor on #CrackerBan"





The clip is being shared widely on Facebook with the false claim that it is from Delhi.









FACT-CHECK

BOOM found that the viral video shows New Year celebrations in Naples, Italy.



Taking a hint from the tweet replies stating that the viral video is from Naples, Italy, we ran a relevant keyword search which results showed that the video is from Naples during New Year celebrations in January.

Citizens respond to the mayor's ban on New Year's Eve fireworks in Naples, Italy. pic.twitter.com/k2nleP5wFj — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) January 2, 2022

We also found Italian news reports from January on the incident stating that despite the mayor's orders citing COVID-19, people were bursting fireworks during New Year celebrations.





We found the same visuals in a longer 5 minute video uploaded in January 2022 with an Italian caption when translated reads, "New Year 2022 in Naples". We can see the same visuals as in the viral video.

BOOM could not independently when exactly the video was shot, however we were able to establish that the viral video is old and not from Diwali 2022 celebrations in Delhi as is being claimed.



