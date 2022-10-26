An old photo of Rishi Sunak lighting diyas outside 11 Downing Street in November 2020 when he was the UK Chancellor of Exchequer was tweeted by News 24 with the misleading claim that it is recent showing the new UK PM celebrating Diwali.

Sunak, 42, formally took charge as Britain's first Indian-origin prime minister after an audience with King Charles III on October 25, 2022, a day after he was elected the new leader of the Conservative Party.

While 10 Downing Street is the locale of British prime ministers since 1735, and 11 Downing Street is the official residence of Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer which was held by Sunak in November 2020.

News 24 tweeted the viral photo on Tuesday with the caption when translated reads, "Britain's new PM Rishi Sunak lit lamps outside his house at 11 Downing Street in London @RishiSunak #Diwali #RishiSunakPM"





Similar photos from 2020 are being shared on Facebook with misleading claims.





FACT-CHECK

BOOM found that the viral photo is from November 2020 when Rishi Sunak lit up 11 Downing Street, his official residence as the then UK Chancellor of Exchequer with Diwali decorations.

We ran a reverse image search using Google Images which search results showed that the viral photo is from November 2020 when Sunak had light diyas outside 11 Downing Street.

The caption of the photo on a The Telegraph UK article with the same photo reads, "Rishi Sunak lit candles outside No11 Downing Street ahead of Diwali celebrations in November 2020"





Additionally, Sunak tweeted on November 14, 2020, with the video of him lighting diyas at Downing Street, with the caption, "I've placed our rangoli outside No.11, the mithai are set to be delivered and the family Zoom is booked in. I know things will feel a bit different, and it's hard not to be able to see family, but we will get through this together. Happy Diwali everyone!"