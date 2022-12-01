A video claiming pro-Arvind Kejriwal slogans were chanted in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his roadshow in Surat, Gujarat on November 27, 2022, is doctored.

PM Modi held a 25-kilometer roadshow in Surat, Gujarat on November 27, 2022, where he was greeted by a huge crowd of supporters. A video of an AAP leader from Surat riding a bike before Modi's road show also went viral on social media. The next day on November 28, 2022, a scuffle broke out between supporters of AAP and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal's roadshow in Surat city.

The first phase of voting in the state is currently underway on December 1, 2022 and the second phase is set to be held on December 5, 2022, with the counting scheduled for December 8, 2022.

In the video, chants of "Kejriwal" can be heard as PM Modi is seen passing by with a convoy of cars. The viral video is being shared with the caption which translates to, "Kejriwal Kejriwal slogans in Modi's road show".





AAP Madhya Pradesh unit chief Pankaj Singh also shared the same doctored video with the false claim.





FACT-CHECK

BOOM found that the viral video has been edited and the audio of pro-Kejriwal chanting added to the original video to make the false claim that Modi was greeted by slogans supporting Kejriwal.

We broke the viral video into key-frames and the search results showed that the original video does not have chants of Kejriwal but of 'Modi Modi'. The audio has been edited out and replaced to make the false claim.

We found a tweet posted on November 27, 2022, at 8.00 pm with the caption, 'PM Modi's road show in Surat … Modi .. Modi .. Modi …' The visuals in this video match the viral video and the original audio shows that the audio in the viral video has been tampered with.

PM Modi's road show in Surat … Modi .. Modi .. Modi … pic.twitter.com/XXd1Fgu0Ek — नंदिता ठाकुर 🇮🇳 (@nanditathhakur) November 27, 2022

Additionally, we went through videos of the roadshow broadcasted live by Modi's official YouTube channel on November 27, 2022. The camera follows PM Modi as he is waving at supporters gathered in Surat and we cannot hear anybody chanting 'Kejriwal' in front of him.









India Today also broadcasted the roadshow live and while watching the broadcast we can hear similar chants of 'Modi Modi' as in the original video.







