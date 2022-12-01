The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Gujarat unit used a photo of a flyover in Mumbai while listing proposed infrastructure projects in Gujarat, days ahead of the assembly election in the state.



The poster shared by BJP Gujarat shows a flyover followed by text about development plans in the state.

BOOM found that the flyover is from Mumbai, not Gujarat.

The poster was designed as part of the 'Agresar Gujarat Sankalp' (Agresar roughly translates to 'pioneer' or 'leader' in English). The photo of a flyover with several developmental policies is being circualated online. The promises are:

A circumnavigation path of 3000 kms will be constructed.

A corridor will be constructed from Dahod to Porbandar and from Palanpur to Valsad.

The Saurashtra Express Highway grid will be constructed.

Rs 25000 crore will be spent for Gujarat's urban development mission.

Metro lines will be established in Rajkot and Vadodara.

The poster was tweeted by the BJP Gujarat handle with a Gujarati caption which translates to, "Bharatiya Janata Party's resolution for state-of-the-art modern infrastructure.."

(Original text in Gujarati: ઉત્તમથી સર્વોત્તમ આધુનિક ઈન્ફ્રાસ્ટ્રક્ચર માટે ભારતીય જનતા પાર્ટીનો સંકલ્પ...")





Click here to view the tweet and here for the archive.

Several other users have also shared the tweet.





Click here to view.

The same graphic was also posted on BJP Gujarat's Facebook page.







Click here to view.

As this story is being written, the post has been shared by 248 users on Facebook alone.





Click here to view.



The poster also does not have a disclaimer that specifies that the image is only for representation.

FACT-CHECK

BOOM found that the flyover in the poster is actually from Mumbai and not Gujarat. It is a photo of the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road in suburban Mumbai.

By running a reverse image search on Google, we found a similar photo of the flyover on stock images website Alamy.









Here is a side-by-side comparison of the flyover in the poster and the flyover photo from Alamy.





The caption in the Alamy photo, taken by 'Dinodia Photos' mentions that it is from the SCLR flyover in Mumbai.



Taking a cue from this, we searched Google Maps for this flyover and found the building in the photo and some hints of a railway station bridge from another angle.









The building from Alamy and BJP poster (link here).

Note: The Alamy photo and the capture from Google maps is seven years apart, which is why the newly constructed bridge barriers are not seen in the old photos.





The railway bridge and the building in the same frame from a different angle (link here).