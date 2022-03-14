No, The New York Stock Exchange Did Not Display Message After BJP Win In UP

A photo dating back to March 2017 from Canary Wharf in London, United Kingdom showing a Reuters news flash on a building is being shared with a false claim that it is the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) displayed a message about the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) win in the Uttar Pradesh assembly election.

In the photo, we can see the news ticker on the building read, "Modi wins landslide election victory in India's biggest state"

The results for the five states assembly election including Uttar Pradesh was declared on March 12, 2022, with the BJP returning back to power in the state with a landslide win.

The photo is being shared with the caption, "Just ZOOM and see at New York Stock exchange what is displayed in digital display"





The same photo is being shared widely on Facebook with the same misleading claim

FACT-CHECK

BOOM found that the viral photo dates back to March 2017 and is from Canary Wharf in London, United Kingdom. The photo is not from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in the United States as being claimed.

A Google reverse image search showed search results that identified and located the building in the photo as Thomson Reuters Building, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London, England, United Kingdom.

Additionally, we also viewed the location on Google street view, and the building and location matched the viral photo with the address - Thomas Reuters Building, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London. We can see the same architecture in Google Street view below.





The search results also showed the same photo in tweets from March 2017 where we can see the same ticker - "Modi wins landslide election victory in India's biggest state".

This news is getting highlighted in canary wharf, the banking hub of London. Zoom it @narendramodi @BJP4India pic.twitter.com/k2RSbUEIAF — Vijay Gandhi (@imVgandhi) March 12, 2017

On searching with the ticker we found a Reuters article from March 11, 2017, with the same headline, which shows that it is a genuine Reuters news flash ticker. The article is on the BJP winning in the Uttar Pradesh state assembly elections in March 2017.





The same photo was also tweeted by BJP Social Media head Amit Malviya in March 2017.

News of BJP's big win under Prime Minister Modi splashed in Canary Warf, prominent business district of London. Zoom it.. #IAmNewIndia pic.twitter.com/Z17OtsUatL — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) March 12, 2017

On looking at several other old videos from the same spot at the Reuters building uploaded on YouTube, we can see the news agency regularly displays news flashes on current events.



