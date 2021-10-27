Old Video From Bihar Peddled As BJP MLA Barred From Entering UP Village

An old video from Samastipur, Bihar of Janta Dal United (JDU) MLA Maheshwar Hazari being heckled by locals and asked to leave instead of canvassing for votes during the 2020 Bihar election campaign is being shared with the false claim that a BJP MLA was barred from entering a village in Uttar Pradesh.

In the viral video, we can spot a man questioning the person sitting on a bike stating that until a road is not built, they will not vote for him and telling him to leave the village.

The video is being shared in the backdrop of the upcoming state election next year in Uttar Pradesh.

The video is being shared with the caption when translated reads, "The wave of change has started in Uttar Pradesh! The evening of Modi ji and Yogi ji is over. The public is not allowing the two-time MLA to enter the village. please share"

Click here to view

(In Hindi - उत्तरप्रदेश में परिवर्तन की लहर चल चुकी है ! मोदी जी और योगी जी की शाम ढल चुकी है। दो बार के विधायक को जनता गांव में नहीं घुसने दे रही। शेयर जरुर करें #akhileshyadav #samajwadiparty)





Also Read:Petrol Pump Worker Abducted In Saudi Arabia Falsely Shared As Uttar Pradesh

FACT-CHECK

BOOM found that the viral video is from October 2020, when JDU MLA Maheshwar Hazari was heckled by locals in Samastipur, Bihar while campaigning during the Bihar 2020 state election.

On breaking the video into key-frames and running a reverse image search, the search results showed that the video was from October 2020, and identifying the man as a Janata Dal (United) MLA from Kalyanpur, Bihar.

The visuals and sequence of events in the video match the viral video which shows that both are the same

Taking a hint from this, we then ran a keyword search with words like, "JDU MLA stopped samastipur" and found news reports on the incident.

This case is of Devpar village located in Kalyanpur assembly constituency of Samastipur, where Bihar government minister Maheshwar Hazari had reached for campaigning by bike and villagers had started protesting fiercely on the road itself, demanding the account of his 10-year tenure reported Aaj Tak on October 19, 2020.

National Herald also reported on the same incident with screengrabs from the viral video on October 19, 2020.





The same video was also tweeted by Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) Tejashwi Yadav attacking the Nitish Kumar government, with the caption when translated reads, "Maheshwar Hazari, a minister of Bihar government and MLA from Kalyanpur assembly constituency for 10 years, was driven away from his village by the agitated public by not speaking the road or voting. The paperwork of Nitish Kumar's development has been exposed. Be it fever, water logging, flood, drought, corona."

बिहार सरकार के मंत्री और कल्याणपुर विधानसभा क्षेत्र से 10 वर्ष से विधायक महेश्वर हजारी को आक्रोशित जनता ने सड़क नहीं तो वोट नहीं बोल कर अपने गांव से भगा दिया।



नीतीश कुमार जी के कागजी विकास की पोल खुल चुकी है। चाहे वो चमकी बुख़ार हो, जल जमाव हो, बाढ़ हो, सुखाड़ हो, कोरोना हो। pic.twitter.com/w219uOcmuQ — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) October 19, 2020





Also Read: Old Image Of Akhilesh Yadav Distributing Food Falsely Linked To Navratri



