A distressing video of a woman being brutally thrashed by a man is circulating on social media with a false claim that the woman, a Muslim, went against her father's wishes and married a Hindu man who is now physically abusing her.

BOOM found that the claim has been given a false communal spin and that this incident is from Etawah in Uttar Pradesh, where a man named Shivam Yadav had beaten up his wife Jyoti Yadav due to a family dispute.

The video is being shared as an example of the conspiracy theory "Bhagwa Love Trap" happening in India. This conspiracy theory alleges that Hindu men target Muslim women for conversion to Hinduism by feigning love.

The 21-second clip contains disturbing scenes and shows a man brutally beating a woman using a stick. After this, he throws her on a cot as she screams and pleads with him to leave, but to no avail.

The video is being shared with the caption when translated reads, "Today she is missing her father whom she left after kicking him. A few days back, many people had explained this on Twitter, then she said, you are doing Hindu-Muslim. Now she is enjoying secularism with her lover, look carefully, show it to the children and forward it further."





The video is being shared widely on social media with the same false claim that it is a case of "Bhagwa love trap".





FACT-CHECK

BOOM found that the video was given a false communal spin, and both the people shown in the video are Hindus, and are married to each other.

We had previously fact-checked the same video when it was being shared with a false 'love jihad' claim. Love Jihad is a term used by right-wing handles to describe a supposed conspiracy theory in which Muslim men target non-Muslim women for conversion to Islam by feigning love.

Using some keyframes from the video, we ran a reverse image search and found a tweet from June 6 that mentioned the location of the video-- Etawah, Uttar Pradesh. Etawah Police had also responded to the tweet stating that charges had been filed against the accused and the police is trying to arrest him.

Etawah Police's response can be translated to, "In relation to the case, charges have been registered at Bakewar police station under relevant sections. The police is trying to arrest the accused."





Taking a cue from this, we looked for more information about the incident and found a report by Dainik Bhaskar published on June 3, 2023, that carried the same visuals.





According to Dainik Bhaskar, this incident is from the Bakewar area in Etawah, where a man named Shivam Yadav brutally beat up his wife, Jyoti, due to a family feud. The condition of the victim had worsened due to the beating, and when her mother found out about it, she took her to the Bakewar police station. The police admitted her to a government hospital for initial treatment, but she was shifted to a private hospital by her family after her condition became critical.



The report also mentions that the victim's mother, Munni Yadav had filed a case against the woman's husband and other family members in this matter. Along with this, the report also quotes Munni Yadav and claims that her daughter married Shivam Yadav, son of Awadesh Yadav of Nahraiya village in Bakewar, about 5 years ago as per Hindu rituals. Munni Yadav had also accused her son-in-law of harassing his daughter in the past and beating her up over a dowry dispute.







