Old Incident Of Attack On Sameer Wankhede Falsely Viral As Recent

Details of an old incident from November 2020 when Sameer Wankhede, Mumbai Zonal Director for Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and his team were attacked by a group of alleged drug peddlers is being shared with a false claim claim that it is a recent incident.

The text only post is being shared after Wankhede led a raid on a cruise liner allegedly hosting a rave party and arrested Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan among several others. Wankhede has also recently faced criticism by Nationalist Congress Party leader and Maharashtra Minority Development minister Nawab Malik who has raised questions about his family background and made several allegations.

The Facebook post when translated reads, "Last evening in Goregaon Maharashtra, an incident of juggling happened, but the main news was completely disappeared by showing a small news by the media. Last evening NCB team led by its sharp officer Sameer Wankhede ji reached Goregaon to nab a big notorious drug peddler. Unbeknownst to the NCB, the peddler came to deliver the goods, when the NCB team caught hold of him and made him sit in the car, shouting loudly from the car, in a few moments a crowd of 50-60 people attacked 6 NCB members. The team was stunned by the sudden big attack, two officers who came to the rescue were surrounded by the assailants. Seeing the situation getting under control, Sameer Wankhede ji showed courage, patience and intelligence, not only saved the life of himself and the team but also arrested the peddler..."

The post further Claims the media has not reported the incident and questions Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and Mumbai police about the same.





On searching with the same caption, we found that the same post is being shared on Facebook with the misleading claim.





FACT-CHECK

BOOM found that the incident being referenced to in the viral post is from November 2020 when Sameer Wankhede and his team were attacked allegedly by drug peddlers during a search operation in Goregaon, Mumbai

A keyword search for the incident as mentioned in the video showed us news from November 2020 about the same.

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede and his team of five officers were attacked by a group of drug peddlers in Mumbai's Goregaon area on November 23, 2020, reported Lokmat.





Wankhede and his team were attacked by around 60 people and it is learnt that two NCB officials got seriously injured in the attack, the NCB officials had gone to arrest a drug peddler named 'Carry Mandis', the report further added.



The same incident was also reported by The Times Of India on November 23, 2020, stating that the local police had held three accused for the attack on two NCB officers who were attacked in Goregaon, Mumbai.

News agency ANI had also tweeted about the incident back then.

Maharashtra: Three people arrested in connection with the incident where NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede and his team were attacked allegedly by drug peddlers in Goregaon, Mumbai last evening. Two officers were injured. Further investigation is underway. — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2020

Additionally, we did not find any credible news report on any recent attack on an NCB team led by Wankehde in Goregaon, Mumbai.