An old video showing Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) members marching in Tanur, Malappuram, Kerala, is being falsely shared on social media as a recent march from Haryana ahead of the state election on October 1, 2024.

The Times of India reported on August 29, 2024, that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) core group, including senior RSS functionaries and the Haryana election management committee, held a crucial meeting on Wednesday night to finalise candidate panels for all 90 assembly segments in Haryana. The RSS is considered a parent body of the BJP, with several top BJP leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi having a background in the organisation.

The video is being shared on X with the caption, "Wow it's great Things happen in MODI 3.0. RSS in Haryana. Great to see they are in Hyper Active mode now. All internal issues between RSS & BJP settled . They know MatraBhumi Bharat is beyond any Egos. Proud to be swayamsewak."







BOOM found that the viral video dates back to October 2022 and is from Tanur, Malappuram, Kerala.



We found replies on X to the post stating that the viral video is from Kerala and not Haryana. We then broke the video into key-frames using Google Lens, and the search results showed that the video is old.

An Instagram post with the same video from October 7, 2022, with the caption stated the location of the video reading, "Tanur , Malappuram district of KERALA"



Taking a hint of the location mention in the post - Tanur, Malappuram, Kerala, we found the same location on Google Maps which establishes that the viral video was shot there.





The same shop billboards can be seen on this location as in the viral video. A comparison can be seen below:











