The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Haryana unit posted a cropped video of Deepender Hooda and falsely claimed that the Congress leader also acknowledged BJP's 'Nonstop Haryana' poll slogan.

BOOM found that in the original interview, Hooda had actually criticised the BJP state government, which has been cropped out of the viral video.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini recently addressed the Nonstop Haryana Jan Ashirvad rally in Tosham, Bhiwani, on August 26, 2024, appealing for votes for the BJP in the upcoming state election, which is set to be held on October 1, 2024.

In the viral video, veteran journalist Ajit Anjum shows ads with 'Nonstop Haryana' campaign slogan praising the state government schemes in the newspaper and asks Hooda if that is actually the case to which he can be heard in the video saying, "I agree".



BJP's Caption Misinterprets Hooda’s Statements

The verified X handle posted the clip with the text "The fool returned home. Deepender Hooda has also accepted that Haryana is developing nonstop under the BJP government. Deepender Hooda ji, please explain this to your father and the entire Congress party. Not just you, but the people of entire Haryana are also witnessing this phase of development in Haryana, that is why on 1 October, the people are going to make the lotus flower bloom for the third time."





Click here to view, and here for an archive.



FACT-CHECK



BOOM found that the viral video has been cropped, and in the original video Congress MP Deepender Hooda actually criticised the Haryana BJP government on issues such as unemployment, farming crisis, and alleged police atrocities by the state police.

Hooda responded to the question saying 'I agree', sarcastically. However, he went to cite the above issues elaborating on his answer. This portion has been cropped out of the video to make the false claim that he praised the BJP-led state government.

We found several replies to BJP Haryana's X post, which pointed out that the video was cropped.

Hooda Criticised BJP's 'Nonstop Haryana' poll campaign slogan:

Taking a hint from this, we then checked the original interview posted on Ajit Anjum's YouTube channel on August 25, 2024. From the 18.30 minutes timestamp we can see the same sequence of events as in the viral video.

However, after Hooda said I agree with the BJP slogan 'Nonstop Haryana', he said, "Non stop Haryana in unemployment, crime, alcoholism, farmer atrocities, migration to foreign, police lathicharge, and government's arrogance". This part has been omitted out of the viral video.

He further went on to say, "For ten years the arrogance of the Bharatiya Janata Party has been non-stop in Haryana. The proof of this is that after ten years, they conducted surveys on the ground, on the basis of which they changed their cabinet, changed their state president, even changed the face of their chief minister, but did not change their arrogance."

The full interview can be seen below:





Hooda had also posted on X snippets of him from the interview crisiting BJP's 'Nonstop Haryana' slogan.





When BOOM reached out to Hooda's office, his personal secretary told us that the video posted by BJP Haryana is edited.



