2019 Video Of RLD Leader Jayant Chaudhary Meeting Mayawati Shared As Recent

An old video of Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader Jayant Chaudhary meeting Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati is being shared falsely claiming that the RLD leader had recently gone to meet her in Lucknow at her residence.

The video is being shared with the misleading claim and speculating that the RLD would join hands with the BSP post the Uttar Pradesh assembly election results on March 10, 2022.

The 1.10 minutes video is being shared with the caption when translated reads, "The election situation is clear, SP - RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary, who came to meet BSP supremo sister Mayawati ji at her residence! BSP will to be brought to power from every polling booth"

(In Hindi - चुनाव की स्थिति क्लीयर है बसपा सुप्रीमो बहन मायावती जी से उनके आवास पर मिलने पहुंचे सपा आरएलडी नेता जयंत चौधरी! हर पोलिंग बूथ को जितना है बीएसपी को सत्ता में लाना है)

The video was also shared on Facebook with the misleading claim.

FACT-CHECK

BOOM found that the viral video is from March 2019 when RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary had met BSP chief Mayawati in the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

A relevant keyword showed several news reports from March 2019, when the two leaders had met. The BSP, RLD, and the Samajwadi Party had formed an alliance later for the general elections.

The ABP News report broadcasted the same visuals back on March 16, 2019, reporting about the meeting of these leaders.

News agency ANI had also tweeted photos back in 2019, which match the viral visuals.

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader Jayant Chaudhary meets Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati in Lucknow pic.twitter.com/LreoIgGgmm — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 16, 2019

