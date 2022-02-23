Cropped Video Peddled As Rahul Gandhi Goof Up At Manipur Rally

A video showing Rahul Gandhi thanking the crowd for difficulties faced by them due to rain at a rally in Imphal, Manipur is cropped and being falsely shared as a goof up by the Congress leader.

In the 10 second-long video, Gandhi can be heard thanking the crowd at his rally for difficulties faced by them due to the rain.

Voting for the assembly election in Manipur is scheduled to be held on February 28, 2022 and March 5 with the results set to be declared on March 10.

The video is being shared with the caption when translated reads, "In Imphal today, Rahul Gandhi said while entertaining the people of Manipur! 'It was raining today, you must have suffered, thank you very much for that' Who says 'thank you' for suffering..??"

The video is being shared widely on Facebook with the misleading claim.





FACT-CHECK

BOOM found that the viral video has been cropped and in the original speech that Rahul Gandhi thanked people at the rally for attending despite facing difficulties because of the rain that day.

We found the original video which was broadcasted on Febuary 21, 2022, on Gandhi's official YouTube channel.

In Gandhi's speech given in Imphal, Manipur, at the 1.04.40 minutes timestamp, he can be hear saying, "You'll have come here from far off places, from my heart I want to thank you'll, today there was rain, you'll faced difficulties, thank you for this. Namaskar, Jai Hind."

The part where Gandhi thanks people for taking the trouble to come from far off places has been cropped out in the viral video to falsely imply that he saying that he is thanking supporters for 'suffering'.






