An old photo of Aam Adami Party chief Gopal Italia standing behind bars when he was arrested along with 16 others after a clash broke out between AAP and Bhartiya Janata Party workers in Surat, Gujarat in May 2022, is being shared with the misleading claim that it is from his recent detention by Delhi Police.

The Delhi Police on October 13, 2022, detained Italia from the National Commission of Women's office in the capital and released him after two and a half hours. Italia had been summoned by NCW chief Rekha Sharma after a video of him purportedly using derogatory language for Prime Minister Modi was shared on Twitter.

The viral photo was tweeted by several AAP leaders and AAP state units while showing their support for Italia after he was detained by the police on October 13, 2022.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh tweeted it with the caption when translated reads, "Why does @BJP4India hate Patel community so much? The popularity of @Gopal_Italia started increasing in Gujarat, the fear of defeat in the elections started haunting, then in Delhi BJP police arrested Gopal Italia. Patel Samaj will surely avenge this insult. #isupportGopalItaliya"





AAP Gujarat also tweeted the photo with the caption which translates to, "Today, the corrupt BJP, who are descendants of Kansa, have crossed all boundaries by arresting Gopal Bhai. Now the lawlessness of the corrupt BJP is sure to end... #पाटीदार_विरोधी_बीजेपी"





FACT-CHECK

BOOM found that the viral photo is from May 2022, when AAP Gujarat Chief Gopal Italia was arrested along with 16 other people in Surat after a clash broke out between workers of AAP and BJP.

The reverse image search results for the photo showed that the photo is from May 2022, and was reported by Gujarati news outlets. Divya Bhaskar had reported that Italia was arrested along with 16 other people for a clash between AAP and BJP workers in front of BJP's headquarters in Surat, Gujarat.

The same viral photo can be seen in this Gujarati news report (translated) from May 2022.





Gujarat AAP leader Isudan Gadhvi tweeted the same photo on May 2, 2022, with the caption when translated reads, "Remember one day these revolutionaries will dust the dictators of BJP !!! He who can fight can win !!Ladenge Jitenge !@Gopal_Italia @GulabMatiala"

A video news report on this incident reported by TV9 Gujarati can be seen below







