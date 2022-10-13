The Delhi Police on Thursday detained Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Gujarat head Gopal Italia from the National Commission of Women's office in the capital. Italia had been summoned by NCW chief Rekha Sharma after a video of him purportedly using derogatory language for Prime Minister Modi was shared on Twitter.

In another video, he remarked that Hindu women should avoid going to temples as they are places of exploitation.





Delhi | AAP workers protest outside the office of NCW (National Commission for Women) chairperson Rekha Sharma



NCW today summoned AAP Gujarat chief Gopal Italia in connection with a video where he was purportedly seen using derogatory language for PM Modi



Visuals earlier today pic.twitter.com/U9g32ZYzcA — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2022





He was summoned on Thursday by NCW from where he was detained by the Delhi Police. NCW chief Rekha Sharma took to Twitter and said that AAP workers were "creating a ruckus" outside the office.

Here's all you need to know about the face-off between AAP and the NCW:

What happened?

The NCW on October 9 said that they were taking cognizance of Italia's video on PM Modi since the remarks used by Italia were gender "biased, misogynist and condemnable." Italia was called for questioning on October 13.

AAP workers on Thursday protested outside the NCW office when Italia had gone there for questioning.

What did AAP say?

Amid the controversy, AAP accused the BJP of colluding with central agencies like the police and the NCW to target Italia. "BJP's Police, BJP's Women's Commission, is lying behind every single institution under BJP. The hatred of BJP from Patidar society is visible to all today," AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj said.









What did NCW chief Rekha Sharma say?

Sharma told India Today that Italia initially denied being in the controversial video but has accepted it in his written statement. "His statement and written response do not match," she said. The NCW chief accused AAP workers of creating a ruckus outside and said that some of the even tried to barge into the office premises.

"I had to miss a very important meeting at 2pm because some 100-150 of them had gathered outside the office. I felt a threat to my life," she said.



Why was Italia summoned by NCW?

On Tuesday, BJP leaders like Amit Malviya and Tajinder Singh Bagga shared a video of Italia where he was seen using derogatory remarks against PM Modi with casteist undertones. Sharma shared the video and said that NCW was taking cognizance of it. BOOM reached out to Sharma for her remarks on the issue. However, she did not respond.

NCW on October 9 said that they were taking cognizance of the matter since the remarks used Italia were gender "biased, misogynist and condemnable." "The Commission has scheduled a hearing in the matter wherein he is required to appear in-person on 13.10.2022 at 12:30PM," NCW said in a tweet.





@NCWIndia has taken cognizance of the matter.The abusive & indecent language used by Sh. Gopal Italia is gender biased, misogynist & condemnable. The Commission has scheduled a hearing in the matter wherein he is required to appear in-person on 13.10.2022 at 12:30PM. @sharmarekha https://t.co/FlbPuul8Ke pic.twitter.com/ExdXEbhUwo — NCW (@NCWIndia) October 9, 2022















