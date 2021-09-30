Photo Of Subhas Chandra Bose Reading News Of Own Death Is Morphed

A morphed back and white photo of Subhas Chandra Bose is being shared on social media which shows him reading a newspaper with an article reporting his death in a plane accident.

On August 23, 1945, just days after the end of World War II, the Japanese Domei news agency, citing official Japanese military sources had announced that Bose had died a few days earlier, on August 18, 1945, in a plane crash at the Japanese-controlled Matsuyama military airport in Taihoku (now Taiwan). However, the official account of Netaji's death continues to be heavily challenged in India with several theories that have been thrown around.

The photo is being shared with the caption, "On 23rd April 1945 Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose is reading the news of his death in a plane crash in a newspaper. The biggest lie by the British pet dog Congress."





The same viral fake photo was previously viral in Bangla with the caption when translated reads, "On August 23, 1945, Super Express published news of Netaji's death in a plane mishap, he was reading news of his death himself."





(Original text - 23 শে আগস্ট 1945 সুপার এক্সপ্রেস পত্রিকায় নেতাজীর বিমান দুর্ঘনায় মৃত্যু সংবাদ প্রকাশিত হয় , নেতাজী নিজের মৃত্যু সংবাদ নিজেই খবরের কাগজে দেখছেন)

The same morphed photo is being shared with the false claim on Facebook.





BOOM received the same viral photo on our helpline number (7700906111) inquiring about the authenticity of the photo.

Fact-Check

BOOM found that the photo is morphed, and in the original photo Subhas Chandra Bose is not reading the news of his death in a plane crash. The article reporting on his death has been edited into the photo.

On running a reverse image search using Google Images, the search results showed a tweet by Anuj Dhar, author of "Conundrum: Subhas Bose's Life after Death" posted on May 27, 2018, which had the original photo.

Dhar had tweeted it with the caption stating, "Subhas Chandra Bose reading Nippon Times (now The Japan Times), Japan's largest and oldest English-language daily newspaper"

Subhas Chandra Bose reading Nippon Times (now The Japan Times), Japan's largest and oldest English-language daily newspaper @japantimes pic.twitter.com/6A7YMXGEkW — Anuj Dhar (@anujdhar) May 27, 2018

In the photo, we can clearly see the original article in the newspaper does not carry a photo of Bose or a headline on his death.

Dhar on August 18, 2019 had tweeted that the edited photograph stating that it was created by @BiplabC2. The Twitter handle is now suspended. Dhar tweeted with the caption, "Original picture with some reimagination by @BiplabC2"

On comparing the morphed and original photo, we can spot that both the photos have the newspaper masthead as 'Nippon Times'. In the original photo, there is no headline, "Mr Subhas... Bose Dead" with Bose's image, which shows that the viral photo has been edited.









