Photo Of Aaditya Thackeray Poster In Urdu Shared With Misleading Claim

A photo of a poster of Maharashtra cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray in Urdu reading 'Salaam Worli' is being shared online with a misleading claim that the party is trying to appease the Muslim community.



However, BOOM found that several posters of Thackeray were put up in different languages including - Gujarati, Marathi, and other south Indian languages during his campaign in Worli, Mumbai for the 2019 Maharashtra assembly election.

The photo was tweeted by Shefali Vaidya - a right wing columnist, in Marathi with the caption when translated reads, "grandson of the monarch of the Hindu heart". BOOM has previously debunked misinformation tweeted by Vaidya.

The caption with the photo reads, "From saffron to green, from Marathi to Urdu, from Shiv Sena to....!"





Click here to view, and here for an archive





Click here to view

Viral on Facebook

On searching with the same caption, we found that the same photo was being shared with the misleading claim.





Also Read: Old Images Of Kisan Panchayat Linked To Muzaffarnagar Mahapanchayat



FACT-CHECK

BOOM found that the Shiv Sena had put up multilingual posters of Aaditya Thackeray in Worli, Mumbai during the 2019 Maharashtra assembly election campaign, and not just in Urdu.

On running a reverse image search using Google Images and then running a keyword search, we found news reports from October 2019, with the same viral photo.

The reports stated that posters of Aaditya Thackeray in Urdu, Gujarati, Hindi and several south Indian languages had been put up across Worli constituency in wake of the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Thackeray had contested the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections from Worli constituency and won.

We can spot the posters Aaditya Thackeray put up across Worli, Mumbai in different languages saying "How are you Worli" in the below ANI report from October 2, 2019.





Several posters of Aaditya Thackeray have been put up in the constituency but in different languages, and they are just not in Marathi but in English, Hindi, Gujarati, several south Indian languages and Urdu as well reported India Today on October 2, 2019.

Mumbai: Shiv Sena puts up posters of Aditya Thackeray which say 'How are you Worli?' in different languages. He is contesting #MaharashtraAssemblyPolls from Worli constituency. https://t.co/kurUjKEGT7 pic.twitter.com/CpgCaGr1r1 — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2019



