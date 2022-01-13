Video Of VP Harris Saying Covid-19 Hospitalisations Were Vaccinated Is Fake

A video showing United States Vice President Kamala Harris saying that all those hospitalised or dying due to COVID-19 were fully vaccinated, is doctored and fake.

BOOM found that in the original speech, Vice President Harris stressed the importance of vaccination and actually said those who are dying or hospitalised were unvaccinated.

In 54 seconds viral video, Harris can be heard saying, "...Virtually every person who is in the hospital sick with COVID-19 right now is vaccinated. I'm going to repeat that. Virtually — it's a fact — Virtually every person who is in the hospital right now sick with COVID-19 is vaccinated"

The United States reported 1.35 million new coronavirus infections on January 10, 2022, which is the highest daily total for any country in the world as the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant has led to increasing cases worldwide.

The video is being shared with the caption when translated from Hindi reads, "In this video _ America's Vice President is saying that _ all the people in America who have got sick from covid and have been admitted to the hospital.. they all had 2 or 3 vaccines.. and all the people who have died too. Full vaccination done! * * now the question is _ after all, by making the deal of our life and death.. Whose brokerage are our governments engaged in doing..?"

(Translated from Hindi - इस विडियो में_अमेरिका की उपराष्ट्रपति कह रही हैं कि_हाल में अमेरिका में जितने भी लोग कोविड से बीमार हुए हैं और अस्पताल में भर्ती हुए हैं.. उन सब को 2 या 3 वैक्सीन लग चुकी थीं..और जितने भी लोग मरे हैं_उनका भी पूर्ण टीका करण हो चुका था ! *अब सवाल ये है कि_आखिर हमारी ज़िंदगी मौत का सौदा‌ करके.. हमारी सरकारें किस कि दलाली करने में लगी हुई हैं..?)





The same edited video is also being shared on Twitter with the false claim.

FACT-CHECK

BOOM found that the viral video has been edited and in the original video United President Kamala Harris actually says that those who are hospitalised with COVID-19 or are dying are unvaccinated.

With a relevant keyword search, we found that the original speech was given by Vice President Harris on July 12, 2021, at a vaccine mobilization event in Detroit, Michigan. We found the original speech which is 23.05 minutes long uploaded by The White House on July 13, 2021, on YouTube.

From the 17.15 minutes, we can hear Harris say, "And here's how I know: Virtually every person who is in the hospital sick with COVID-19 right now is unvaccinated. I'm going to repeat that. Virtually — it's a fact — paying attention — (laughter and applause). Virtually every person who is in the hospital right now sick with COVID-19 is unvaccinated."

Here the word, "Unvaccinated" has been edited out, and "Vaccinated" has been added in the viral video to make the false claim.

