A video from Indonesia showing a group of men walking away with a makeshift house with the false claim that it shows people from the Meitei community stealing a house belonging to a Kuki in Manipur.

Clashes between the Meitei community and the Kuki tribe in Manipur started on May 3, 2023, leading to over several people displaced from their home, the deaths of 150 people and more than 400 sustaining injuries according to reports.

In the video, a group of people carrying a structure resembling the roof and beams of a makeshift house, stumble with the structure falling on them.

The 30 seconds video is being shared on Facebook with the caption, "Meitei stealing even an empty house of Kuki. #ManipurOnFire #ManipurBurning #Meitei"





The video is being widely shared on Facebook with the false claim.









FACT-CHECK

BOOM found that the viral video is from Indonesia and not from Manipur as being claimed on social media.

We broke the video into key-frames and ran a reverse image search using Google Lens which led us to several Facebook, YouTube and Instagram posts with the same video, posted by Indonesian pages.

The search results showed that the same video was posted on Instagram by the page 'ketoprak_jowo' on August 9, 2023, which posts content from Indonesia.





An Indonesian flag can be seen hoisted in the video below. The red and white stripe flag matches the Indonesian flag.





Taking a hint from this, we found several reports on the Bugis tribe in Indonesia who traditionally build wooden houses that can be carried to different locations.

We also found several other videos from Indonesia of tribes moving their houses from area to another.

Several such examples can be seen below



