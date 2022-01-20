PM Modi's 2016 Speech In Goa Post Demonetisation Revived As Recent

A video of a 2016 speech by Prime Minister Narendra Modi speech in Goa is being shared with the misleading claim that it is from a recent campaign speech given in Goa, suggesting he indirectly hit out at the Indian National Congress (INC) party alleging corruption.

The assembly election is going to be held in Goa on February 14, 2022, with the results to be declared on March 10, 2022.

In the video, PM Modi can be heard saying, "...I will dig out your misdeeds since Independence. Even if I need to employ one lakh people to manage this, I will do it. But corrupt practices in this country must end... To stop corruption I have other projects in my mind too, these are going to come soon. I'm doing this for the honest and poor people so that they get a house, good education, elderly get medicines and I want the people of goa to bless me.... this country does not lack honest people...."

The 2.20 minutes video is being shared with the caption when translated reads, "After hearing Narendra Modi's speech in Goa today, all the leaders of the Congress party got nervous, please watch this video. "I know how I've acquired enmity with people, but I don't care, I'll dig out the corrupt""

गोवा मे आज नरेंद्र मोदी जी का भाषण सुनकर कांग्रेस पार्टी के सारे नेता घबराए ये विडियो कृपया अवश्य देखें।

मैं जानता हूं कि मैंने कैसे कैसे लोगो से दुश्मनी मोल ली है पर मुझे कोई फिक्र नहीं है ,मैं भ्रष्ट्राचारियों को खोद कर निकाल लूंगा😊 pic.twitter.com/xsJmYA3zyU — Bhagwa Hindu indu (@BhagwaHindu21) January 19, 2022

Click here to view an archive.

"Hearing the speech of our dear respected PM Narendra Modi ji in Goa today, all the leaders of Congress party and its allies, tukde tukde gang, anti-national, anti-religious, traitors, are nervous, this is just a *3 minute video, please listen and watch."





Click here to view

Also Read: Photo Of Mulayam Singh Yadav, Aparna Yadav Shared With Misleading Claim

FACT-CHECK

BOOM found that the viral video is from a November 2016 speech in Goa given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right after demonetisation.

We found replies to the tweet with the viral video pointing out that it is old and was given after demonetisation in 2016. Additionally, we did not find anyone in the crowd or on stage security with PM Modi wearing a mask which indicates it's old.

ये वीडियो आज का नहीं है, नोट बन्दी के बाद गोआ में दिए गए भाषण का अंश है ये। — Ashok Sharma (@39Ashoksharma) January 19, 2022

Taking a hint from this we ran a relevant keyword search and found the original video from which the viral portion has been taken. The speech was uploaded on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) official YouTube channel on November 13, 2016, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays the foundation stone for New Green Field International Airport & Electronic City in Goa." From the 59 minutes timestamp we can hear the same portion in the viral video.

The references PM Modi makes in the viral video is in context of demonetisation of 500 and 1000 notes back then in November 2016.

PM Modi had last addressed a gathering in Goa on December 19, 2021, on the occasion of Goa Liberation Day. The Election Commission of India has banned physical election rallies and roadshows in poll bound states till January 22, 2022, due to the rising cases on COIVD-19 in the country.

India Today had fact-checked the same video with the misleading claim on January 19, 2022



