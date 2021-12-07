No, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Did Not Say Yoga In Parks Should Be Stopped

A fake graphic falsely claims Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that if Namaz on roads is stopped then yoga in parks should also be end. The fabricated graphic falsely attributed quote to Vadra and gives it a communal twist.

BOOM ran searches for credible news reports and did not find any such statement made by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. This political misinformation is being shared in the backdrop of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly polls next year.

The quote on the graphic is in Hindi and translates to, "If there is no Namaz on roads, then there will be no Yoga in parks"





Click here to view





(In Hindi - यदि सड़कों पर नमाज़ नही होगा तो पाकों में योग भी नहीं होगा)

Also Read: BOOM Monthly Report: Fake News Targets Muslim Community, With Videos

FACT-CHECK

We first ran a Google search for the keywords, 'Priyanka Gandhi Vadra', 'Namaz', 'Yoga' and did not find any credible news reports.

A search for the same on Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's social media handles also did not show any results for such a quote.





Click here to view

We even checked her Facebook timeline and did not find any such reference. Click here.

The same false claim was earlier debunked by Factly.





