A photo showing Chief Of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan meeting National Security Advisor Ajit Doval along with National Technical Research Organisation chief Anil Dhasmana, is fake and edited.

BOOM found that the viral photo is morphed and the original photo does not show either CDS Gen Anil Chauhan or NSA Ajit Doval.

The government appointed General Anil Chauhan as the new Chief Of Defence Staff on September 28, 2022. The appointment came almost nine months after the death of General Bipin Rawat who served as CDS from January 2020 till his death in December 2021 in a chopper crash.

The viral photo is being tweeted with the caption when translated reads, "Mr. General Anil Chauhan called on Mr. Ajit Daval and Mr. Anil Dhashmana and also thanked them for their support."

(In Hindi - श्री जनरल अनिल चौहान ने श्री अजीत डावल और श्री अनिल धशमाना से मुलाकात की और समर्थन के लिए भी धन्यवाद)





FACT-CHECK

We found that the viral photo is heavily edited and the face of CDS Gen Chauhan, NSA Doval has been morphed into the photo replacing former CDS Rawat and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami who are originally present in the meet held in July 2021.

The original photo was tweeted by News Agency ANI on July 2021 with the caption, "Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO) chief Anil Dhasmana meet CM Pushkar Singh Dhami at Uttarakhand Sadan in New Delhi. They discussed matters related to the development of the state: Chief Minister's Office"

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO) chief Anil Dhasmana meet CM Pushkar Singh Dhami at Uttarakhand Sadan in New Delhi. They discussed matters related to the development of the state: Chief Minister's Office pic.twitter.com/jHqpYuN5Wr — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2021

Comparison

A comparison shows how the viral photo has been edited and Rawat and Dhami have been edited out of the original photo to make the false claim. Additionally, the viral photo has been flipped to make it harder to find the original photo.







