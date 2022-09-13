A 2016 video showing several people including an old man abusing producer and director Karan Johar and giving a bad movie review to 'Baar Baar Dekho' outside a theater is being shared with the false claim that they are criticising the recently released Bollywood movie 'Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva'.

Brahmastra, which was released on September 9, 2022, stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles, and is written and directed by Ayan Mukerji. It is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Namit Malhotra, and Mukerji. The movie has been targeted by right-wing groups with calls for boycotting it being made on social media. The film is reported to have grossed over 100 crores in India since its release according to Bollywood Hungama.

In the video, the old man and other moviegoers are seen giving a bad review after coming out of a theater and criticising Johar.

The video is being shared with the caption, "Day 2 Audiance Review 🤣🤣 on #Brahmastra it's completely waste movie..#FLOP #FlopBrahmastra WORD OF MOUTH is very bad for #BrahmastraMovie Monday movie will die on box office. #Disaster loading ⏳ #BrahmashtraReview #BoycottBrahamstra #ब्रम्हास्त्र_का_बहिष्कार"

Note: The video contains several expletives.







Click here to view

The same Twitter user '@lucifer04588091' has tweeted the same video with the false claim several times and had previously deleted a tweet with the same caption and video that had got 385 retweets and 77 quote tweets.





Also Read: Did 'Brahmastra' Pre-Event Get Cancelled Due To Low Turnout? A FactCheck

FACT-CHECK

BOOM found that the viral video is from September 2016 and the old man in the video and other moviegoers were actually criticising the movie 'Baar Baar Dekho' which was produced by Karan Johar and Farhan Akhtar.

We ran a relevant keyword search and broke the video into key-frames and ran a reverse image search using Google Images which search results showed that the viral video is from September 9, 2016. The video was uploaded by the YouTube channel Viral Bollywood with the title, "Baar Baar Dekho Full Movie Public Review | First day First Show | Katrina Kaif, Sidharth Malhotra"

The original video is 7.35 minutes long and has reviews from several moviegoers. References to 'Baar Baar Dekho' in the shorter viral video have been cropped out, to share it with the false claim. The same old man can be seen wearing the same shirt in this original video and other people seen in the viral video can also be seen here.





Click here to view

The same old man can also be seen in other movie review videos by Viral Bollywood, like this one from March 2017 which is a compilation of him commenting on four movies.







